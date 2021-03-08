Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement of Regulated Information

03/08/2021 | 10:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement of Regulated Information

Athens, March 8, 2021 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that:

On March 5, 2021, Massachusetts Financial Services Company (MFS), with registered office in Boston, USA, notified OTE S.A. that on 2nd March 2021, its (indirect) participation in the share capital of OTE S.A. and the corresponding voting rights held by it reached the threshold of 5.0% of the share capital of the Company and voting rights. According to the relevant notification, the number of shares and the corresponding voting rights held by MFS, on behalf of its clients, i.e. mutual funds and institutional account clients, is 23,036,948, which represents 5.0% of the total voting rights of OTE S.A.

The announcement is issued as a Regulated Information, in accordance with Law 3556/2007, [article 3, par. 1 (p) and article 21].

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Eleni Boua

Department of Financial Communication & Relations with Regulatory Authorities Τel. + 30 210-6117364

Fax: + 30 210-6111030 E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 15:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
10:59aHELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement of Regulated Information
PU
03/04HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement of Regulated Information - O..
PU
02/26HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Ote group reports 2020 fourth quarter res..
PU
02/12COSMOTE 5G : The largest range of certified 5G Smartphones in Greece
PU
02/02COSMOTE HISTORY : The only channel with documentaries on Greek history and cultu..
PU
02/01HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Financial Calendar 2021
PU
01/27HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Revamped Formula 1 on COSMOTE TV for the ..
PU
01/26HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : 26.01.2021 - Announcement - Release date ..
PU
01/22HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement - Own Share Buy Back (19.01...
PU
01/21HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : COSMOTE and Microsoft expand their partne..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 429 M 4 069 M 4 069 M
Net income 2021 443 M 526 M 526 M
Net Debt 2021 966 M 1 146 M 1 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 5,90%
Capitalization 5 850 M 6 969 M 6 942 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 16 291
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,99 €
Last Close Price 12,75 €
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Aristodimos Dimitriadis Executive Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.-3.79%6 969
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.68%231 736
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.67%120 894
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.38%92 399
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.30%84 765
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY9.06%61 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ