Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement of Regulated Information

Athens, March 8, 2021 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that:

On March 5, 2021, Massachusetts Financial Services Company (MFS), with registered office in Boston, USA, notified OTE S.A. that on 2nd March 2021, its (indirect) participation in the share capital of OTE S.A. and the corresponding voting rights held by it reached the threshold of 5.0% of the share capital of the Company and voting rights. According to the relevant notification, the number of shares and the corresponding voting rights held by MFS, on behalf of its clients, i.e. mutual funds and institutional account clients, is 23,036,948, which represents 5.0% of the total voting rights of OTE S.A.

The announcement is issued as a Regulated Information, in accordance with Law 3556/2007, [article 3, par. 1 (p) and article 21].

