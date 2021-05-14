Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement of Regulated Information-Bonds Issue

Announcement of Regulated Information
Athens, 14 May 2021 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE SA") announces that its subsidiary OTE plc, with registered seat in the UK, issued today €150 million notes due November 2021 and €200 million notes due May 2028. The yield of the notes was set at -0.237% per annum and 0.627% per annum respectively. The new notes were fully subscribed by Deutsche Telekom AG.
The new notes were issued by OTE plc and guaranteed by ΟΤΕ SA under the existing Global Medium Term Note Programme, governed by English Law, and are not listed for trading. Settlement was executed today 14 May 2021.
The proceeds of the new notes will be used for the refinancing of the €200 million OTE plc notes, maturing in June 2021, as well as for general corporate purposes of OTE Group.
The announcement is issued as a Regulated Information, in accordance with Law 3556/2007, [article 3, par. 1 (p) and article 21] and Regulation No 596/2014 (article 17) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse.
