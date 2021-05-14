Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement of Regulated Information-Bonds Issue

Announcement of Regulated Information

Athens, 14 May 2021 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE SA") announces that its subsidiary OTE plc, with registered seat in the UK, issued today €150 million notes due November 2021 and €200 million notes due May 2028. The yield of the notes was set at -0.237% per annum and 0.627% per annum respectively. The new notes were fully subscribed by Deutsche Telekom AG.

The new notes were issued by OTE plc and guaranteed by ΟΤΕ SA under the existing Global Medium Term Note Programme, governed by English Law, and are not listed for trading. Settlement was executed today 14 May 2021.

The proceeds of the new notes will be used for the refinancing of the €200 million OTE plc notes, maturing in June 2021, as well as for general corporate purposes of OTE Group.

The announcement is issued as a Regulated Information, in accordance with Law 3556/2007, [article 3, par. 1 (p) and article 21] and Regulation No 596/2014 (article 17) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse.

NOTE: This announcement is published in accordance with the applicable provisions of, amongst others, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Rule Book (Regulation) of the Athens Exchange.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. The notes referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered in any jurisdiction and neither OTE SA nor OTE PLC intends to conduct a public offering of securities in any jurisdiction. In particular, no securities of OTE SA or OTE PLC have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and the notes referred to in this announcement may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws.

The offering of the notes referred to in this announcement is not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in the Hellenic Republic (Greece). None of this announcement and any other documents or materials relating to the notes referred to herein constitute an "offer of securities to the public" as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), for the purchase, sale or exchange of, or otherwise for an