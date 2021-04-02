Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, April 2, 2021 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, for the period 26/03/2021-01/04/2021, purchased 284,300 own shares, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies, as follows:

Date No of Total Average Lowest Highest shares Amount (€) Price (€) Price (€) Price (€) 26/3/2021 57,600 784,903.50 13.6268 13.54 13.77 29/3/2021 56,650 776,855.35 13.7132 13.62 13.79 30/3/2021 56,650 773,414.45 13.6525 13.61 13.69 31/3/2021 56,400 766,830.97 13.5963 13.52 13.68 01/4/2021 57,000 782,714.24 13.7318 13.65 13.78 Total 284,300 3,884,718.51 13.6642

Following the aforementioned purchases, the Company holds 2,471,504 own shares, 0.537% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. + 30 210-6117364

Fax: + 30 210-6111030

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr