Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

04/02/2021 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, April 2, 2021 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, for the period 26/03/2021-01/04/2021, purchased 284,300 own shares, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies, as follows:

Date

No of

Total

Average

Lowest

Highest

shares

Amount (€)

Price (€)

Price (€)

Price (€)

26/3/2021

57,600

784,903.50

13.6268

13.54

13.77

29/3/2021

56,650

776,855.35

13.7132

13.62

13.79

30/3/2021

56,650

773,414.45

13.6525

13.61

13.69

31/3/2021

56,400

766,830.97

13.5963

13.52

13.68

01/4/2021

57,000

782,714.24

13.7318

13.65

13.78

Total

284,300

3,884,718.51

13.6642

Following the aforementioned purchases, the Company holds 2,471,504 own shares, 0.537% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. + 30 210-6117364

Fax: + 30 210-6111030

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
03:21aHELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
03/26HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
03/19HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
03/11HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : TCL 20 5G Smartphone available exclusivel..
PU
03/11HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement - Own Share Buy Back (05.03...
PU
03/09HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : “Change is the new normal”
PU
03/08HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement of Regulated Information
PU
03/04HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : OTE is included in the international Bloo..
PU
03/04HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement of Regulated Information - O..
PU
03/03COSMOTE 5G : The largest 5G network with 90% population coverage in Athens and T..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 529 M 4 157 M 4 157 M
Net income 2021 449 M 529 M 529 M
Net Debt 2021 893 M 1 051 M 1 051 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 5,81%
Capitalization 6 229 M 7 329 M 7 337 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 16 291
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,01 €
Last Close Price 13,60 €
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Aristodimos Dimitriadis Executive Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.3.19%7 329
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.02%242 454
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.01%123 658
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.35%95 593
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.20%93 073
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY18.49%65 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ