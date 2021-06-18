Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, June 18, 2021 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S,A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 11/06/2021-17/06/2021, it purchased 254,717 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, as follows:

Date No of Total Average Lowest Highest shares Amount (€) Price (€) Price (€) Price (€) 11/6/2021 51,000 774,023.91 15.1769 15.0900 15.1950 14/6/2021 50,867 769,703.54 15.1317 15.0250 15.2000 15/6/2021 51,223 774,857.21 15.1271 15.0550 15.1950 16/6/2021 50,940 774,046.18 15.1953 15.0500 15.2800 17/6/2021 50,687 773,856.06 15.2673 15.2000 15.2900 Σύνολο 254,717 3,866,486.90 15.1795

Following this, the Company holds 5,168,717 own shares, or 1.123% of the total outstanding shares,

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016,

