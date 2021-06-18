Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Announcement
Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, June 18, 2021 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S,A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 11/06/2021-17/06/2021, it purchased 254,717 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, as follows:
|
Date
|
No of
|
Total
|
Average
|
Lowest
|
Highest
|
|
shares
|
Amount (€)
|
Price (€)
|
Price (€)
|
Price (€)
|
11/6/2021
|
51,000
|
774,023.91
|
15.1769
|
15.0900
|
15.1950
|
14/6/2021
|
50,867
|
769,703.54
|
15.1317
|
15.0250
|
15.2000
|
15/6/2021
|
51,223
|
774,857.21
|
15.1271
|
15.0550
|
15.1950
|
16/6/2021
|
50,940
|
774,046.18
|
15.1953
|
15.0500
|
15.2800
|
17/6/2021
|
50,687
|
773,856.06
|
15.2673
|
15.2000
|
15.2900
|
Σύνολο
|
254,717
|
3,866,486.90
|
15.1795
|
|
Following this, the Company holds 5,168,717 own shares, or 1.123% of the total outstanding shares,
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016,
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel, + 30 210-6117364
Fax: + 30 210-6111030
E-mail: iroffice@ote,gr
Disclaimer
