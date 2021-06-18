Log in
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

06/18/2021 | 04:19am EDT
Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, June 18, 2021 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S,A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 11/06/2021-17/06/2021, it purchased 254,717 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, as follows:

Date

No of

Total

Average

Lowest

Highest

shares

Amount (€)

Price (€)

Price (€)

Price (€)

11/6/2021

51,000

774,023.91

15.1769

15.0900

15.1950

14/6/2021

50,867

769,703.54

15.1317

15.0250

15.2000

15/6/2021

51,223

774,857.21

15.1271

15.0550

15.1950

16/6/2021

50,940

774,046.18

15.1953

15.0500

15.2800

17/6/2021

50,687

773,856.06

15.2673

15.2000

15.2900

Σύνολο

254,717

3,866,486.90

15.1795

Following this, the Company holds 5,168,717 own shares, or 1.123% of the total outstanding shares,

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016,

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel, + 30 210-6117364

Fax: + 30 210-6111030

E-mail: iroffice@ote,gr

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
