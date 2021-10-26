Announcement Write-off of the Unclaimed dividend of financial year 2015

Athens, October 26, 2021 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), informs investors and its shareholders that the five-year deadline for the collection of the fiscal year 2015 dividend, expires on 31/12/2021. After this date, the total amount of any uncollected dividends will be written off in favor of the Greek State.

Shareholders that have not yet collected the dividend for fiscal year 2015 may do so through any Piraeus Bank branch, upon display of their Identity Card or Passport. The dividend may also be collected on behalf of the shareholders by a proxy, upon display of a power of attorney and their identification, according to the above.

For any further information or related enquiries, shareholders may contact the OTE Group Investor Relations.

