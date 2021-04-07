Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

“Digital Care”: 200 Tablet or Laptop grant for pupils and university students at COSMOTE and GERMANOS retail network

04/07/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
- All COSMOTE and GERMANOS stores in Greece - the country's largest tech retail network - participate in the program
- Large range of Tablets & Laptops at affordable prices

COSMOTE and GERMANOS are actively supporting the 'Digital Care' program, which offers a €200 subsidy to pupils and university students for the purchase of a Tablet or Laptop, with the aim of contributing to the strengthening of the digital skills of young people and at the same time to the digital transformation of the educational process. At COSMOTE and GERMANOS stores - the largest retail technology network in Greece - customers will find a large range of Tablets and Laptops at affordable prices.

Who is eligible to apply for the Program?

Families with an equivalent income of up to €6,000, for each dependent child from 4 to 24 years of age who is attending an educational institution in Greece (more here), are eligible to receive the €200 voucher. The Program lasts until July 30th , 2021.

Those interested in the Program, by visiting the www.digital-access.gov.gr website, under 'Beneficiaries' section, starting from today, can enter the special platform with their Taxisnet access codes and find out whether or not they are eligible for the voucher.

If they are eligible, they receive an electronic code which they can use starting on April 12 to cash in their voucher directly on the GERMANOS eshop or by phone at 801 1197000 for COSMOTE stores and 210 800 6000 for GERMANOS stores, by purchasing the Tablet or Laptop they want. They can also print out this code and, starting on April 12, visit any COSMOTE or GERMANOS store throughout Greece to make their purchase.

Beneficiaries who wish to purchase a device costing more than the value of the voucher will have to pay the difference. Beneficiaries can purchase only one device per voucher. Devices come with antivirus software for safe internet access.

COSMOTE - GERMANOS: The country's largest tech retail network

COSMOTE and GERMANOS stores are located everywhere throughout Greece, offering integrated technology and telecommunications solutions. At
COSMOTE and GERMANOS stores, Beneficiaries of the Program will find affordable prices on a large range of state-of-the-art Tablets and Laptops and can combine them with their favourite accessories (cases, earphones, powerbanks, chargers, stands) and Peripherals (printers, printer/scanners, mice, keyboards, web cameras, speakers, etc.).

The 'Digital Care' Program is being implemented by the Ministries of Education and Religious Affairs, Finance, Development and Investments, Labor and Social Affairs and Digital Governance in cooperation with the Information Society.

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
05:28a&LDQUO;DIGITAL CARE&RDQUO; : 200 Tablet or Laptop grant for pupils and universi..
PU
04/02&LDQUO;ESG AS A COMPASS FOR COMPANIE : Winning in the long run”
PU
04/02HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
03/26HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
03/19HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
03/11HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : TCL 20 5G Smartphone available exclusivel..
PU
03/11HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement - Own Share Buy Back (05.03...
PU
03/09HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : “Change is the new normal”
PU
03/08HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement of Regulated Information
PU
03/04HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : OTE is included in the international Bloo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 529 M 4 191 M 4 191 M
Net income 2021 449 M 534 M 534 M
Net Debt 2021 893 M 1 060 M 1 060 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 5,81%
Capitalization 6 225 M 7 373 M 7 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 16 291
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,01 €
Last Close Price 13,60 €
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Aristodimos Dimitriadis Executive Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.3.19%7 373
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.20%244 606
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.50%134 413
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.28%119 886
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.13%93 468
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.80%93 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ