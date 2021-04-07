“Digital Care”: 200 Tablet or Laptop grant for pupils and university students at COSMOTE and GERMANOS retail network

- All COSMOTE and GERMANOS stores in Greece - the country's largest tech retail network - participate in the program
- Large range of Tablets & Laptops at affordable prices
COSMOTE and GERMANOS are actively supporting the 'Digital Care' program, which offers a €200 subsidy to pupils and university students for the purchase of a Tablet or Laptop, with the aim of contributing to the strengthening of the digital skills of young people and at the same time to the digital transformation of the educational process. At COSMOTE and GERMANOS stores - the largest retail technology network in Greece - customers will find a large range of Tablets and Laptops at affordable prices.Who is eligible to apply for the Program?
Families with an equivalent income of up to €6,000, for each dependent child from 4 to 24 years of age who is attending an educational institution in Greece (more here
), are eligible to receive the €200 voucher. The Program lasts until July 30th , 2021.
Those interested in the Program, by visiting the www.digital-access.gov.gr
website, under 'Beneficiaries' section, starting from today, can enter the special platform with their Taxisnet access codes and find out whether or not they are eligible for the voucher.
If they are eligible, they receive an electronic code which they can use starting on April 12 to cash in their voucher directly on the GERMANOS
eshop or by phone at 801 1197000 for COSMOTE stores and 210 800 6000 for GERMANOS stores, by purchasing the Tablet or Laptop they want. They can also print out this code and, starting on April 12, visit any COSMOTE or GERMANOS store throughout Greece to make their purchase.
Beneficiaries who wish to purchase a device costing more than the value of the voucher will have to pay the difference. Beneficiaries can purchase only one device per voucher. Devices come with antivirus software for safe internet access.COSMOTE - GERMANOS: The country's largest tech retail network
COSMOTE and GERMANOS stores are located everywhere throughout Greece, offering integrated technology and telecommunications solutions. At
COSMOTE and GERMANOS stores, Beneficiaries of the Program will find affordable prices on a large range of state-of-the-art Tablets and Laptops and can combine them with their favourite accessories (cases, earphones, powerbanks, chargers, stands) and Peripherals (printers, printer/scanners, mice, keyboards, web cameras, speakers, etc.).
The 'Digital Care' Program is being implemented by the Ministries of Education and Religious Affairs, Finance, Development and Investments, Labor and Social Affairs and Digital Governance in cooperation with the Information Society.
