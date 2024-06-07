NOTES:

For the participation in the General Meeting, the shareholder status should exist at the beginning of the fifth day (5) before the day of the Annual General Meeting (Record Date). Proof of the shareholder status can be made by any legal means and in any case according to the information that the Company receives from the "Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A.", or through the participants and registered intermediaries in the central securities depository, in the case that the shares are kept in an omnibus account. A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting according to the confirmations or notices of articles 5 and 6 of the Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 which are provided by the intermediary except if the meeting denies this participation for a serious cause justifying its denial in accordance with the applicable provisions (art. 19 par.1 Law 4569/2018, art. 124 par.5 Law 4548/2018).

In the event a proxy holder submits this Declaration of Participation Form, the appointment of the proxy has to be submitted at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the General Meeting, ie no later than June 25,2024 at 12.00 hours and the proxy appointment form must be included in the submission.

In order to log into the system, a valid email and a mobile phone number (of a shareholder or proxy/representative) must be provided. Therefore, if more than one proxies are appointed, for the purposes of identification, the information regarding the first appointed proxy/representative shall be taken into account.

Shareholders or its proxy holder, are kindly requested to submit this form, completed and signed, with a dully verified signature to Company's premises, at Chimarras 8A,15125, Maroussi, Athens, Greece (Contact Person: Mrs. Georgia Kallitsi), or send it by fax: +302106302987, +302106302986, or by email: gkallitsi@helleniq.gr , or ir@helleniq.gr , accompanied with the relevant legalization documents, at least forty eight (48) hours prior to the date of the General Meeting . Shareholders are requested to verify the successful dispatch of the Declaration of Participation Form and its receipt thereof by the Company at: +30210-6302979,+30210-6302980. no later than June 25,2024 at 12.00 hours .