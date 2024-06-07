(The Form should be submitted no later than June 25 2024 at 12:00 hours)
To
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (the "Company")
Shareholder Services & Corporate Announcements Department
Phone number: +30 210 6302979, +30 210 6302980
Fax. +30 210 6302987, +30 210 6302986
Email:gkallitsi@helleniq.gr-ir@helleniq.gr
DECLARATION FOR REMOTE PARTICIPATION THROUGH TELECONFERENCE
IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF
SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ON 27.06.2024
(DECLARATION OF PARTICIPATION FORM)
The undersigned shareholder/ legal representative/ proxy holder of the shareholder of the Company.
Name / Company Name
Address / Registered Office
Identity card number / G.E.MI. Number
Number of shares
(if no number of shares is filled-in, the proxy will be valid for the totalnumber of shares registered in the Investor Account on the record date)
DSS/SAT Securities Account Number
Email Address
Mobile telephone number
I declare that I have been informed of the invitation for the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which will be held on Thursday, 27 June 2024, at 12:00 hours and that I intend to participate remotely and to exercise all the rights deriving from my shares/ the shareholder's shares I represent (please delete accordingly)
(Place)
, (Date)
2024
_____________________
Signature
_____________________
Corporate name
NOTES:
- For the participation in the General Meeting, the shareholder status should exist at the beginning of the fifth day (5) before the day of the Annual General Meeting (Record Date). Proof of the shareholder status can be made by any legal means and in any case according to the information that the Company receives from the "Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A.", or through the participants and registered intermediaries in the central securities depository, in the case that the shares are kept in an omnibus account. A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting according to the confirmations or notices of articles 5 and 6 of the Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 which are provided by the intermediary except if the meeting denies this participation for a serious cause justifying its denial in accordance with the applicable provisions (art. 19 par.1 Law 4569/2018, art. 124 par.5 Law 4548/2018).
- In the event a proxy holder submits this Declaration of Participation Form, the appointment of the proxy has to be submitted at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the General Meeting, ie no later than June 25,2024 at 12.00 hoursand the proxy appointment form must be included in the submission.
- In order to log into the system, a valid email and a mobile phone number (of a shareholder or proxy/representative) must be provided. Therefore, if more than one proxies are appointed, for the purposes of identification, the information regarding the first appointed proxy/representative shall be taken into account.
- Shareholders or its proxy holder, are kindly requested to submit this form, completed and signed, with a dully verified signature to Company's premises, at Chimarras 8A,15125, Maroussi, Athens, Greece (Contact Person: Mrs. Georgia Kallitsi), or send it by fax: +302106302987, +302106302986, or by email:gkallitsi@helleniq.gr, or ir@helleniq.gr, accompanied with the relevant legalization documents, at least forty eight (48) hours priorto the date of the General Meeting. Shareholders are requested to verify the successful dispatch of the Declaration of Participation Form and its receipt thereof by the Company at: +30210-6302979,+30210-6302980.nolater than June 25,2024 at 12.00 hours.
- Any revocation of this form will be valid, if notified in writing or via email to the Company, at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the Annual General Meeting, ie no later than 12.00 on 25 June 2024. In case the form is submitted by a proxy holder, it is automatically revoked in the event of the proxy's appointment revocation.
