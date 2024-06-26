Dear shareholders, 2023 was yet another successful year for the Group, with the first phase of the Vision 2025 strategic plan completed and having a positive impact in terms of operational performance and profitability. At the same time, notable progress has been made in ESG matters, with increased participation and contribution to society's needs. Business Environment In 2023, the global economic growth continued to decelerate due to the impact of tight monetary policies implemented by central banks, high inflation and a slowdown in global trade activity. At the same time, the geopolitical environment remained volatile, primarily driven by tensions in the Middle East. The global economy expanded by 2.6% in 2023, a decrease from the previous year's growth rate of 3.0%. In 2024, it is projected that global economic growth will further decelerate to 2.4%, reflecting the persistent tightness in financial conditions and the ongoing effects of strict monetary policies on global disposable income and trade. In the oil market, global demand increased by 2.5 million bpd to 102.1 million bpd, while in 2024 it is expected to increase further by 2.2 million bpd, reaching 104.4 million bpd. Crude oil prices fell in 2023, with Brent crude averaging $83/bbl, down 18% y-o-y. Refining margins declined from the previous year's all-time highs, but remained strong compared to the

most recent five-year cycle (2015-2019), prior to the pandemic. They were primarily driven by demand for main products, as well as the sanctions imposed on Russia and the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East in 4Q23 which affected products supply and led to redirection of trade flows. An important development was the recognition by energy companies and policy makers that fossil fuels are part of the solution and should contribute to the energy transition. Extreme and unfeasible solutions have a detrimental effect on the environment, while compromising energy costs and security. Domestic demand for oil products amounted to 6.6 million MT in 2023, -3%y-o-y due to a drop in heating oil consumption. Excluding heating oil, demand increased by 4%. Aviation and marine fuel demand reached 1.45 million MT (+7%) and 2.7 million MT (+3%) respectively. Financial Results Having reported a record-high profitability in 2022, primarily driven by exceptionally high international refining margins, 2023 financial results were shaped at lower levels, but, still represented the second-best performance in the Group's history, with Adjusted EBITDA reaching €1,237 million and Adjusted Net Income amounting to €606 million. Profitability was driven by operational excellence and the implementation of our strategic plan, which are more controllable and predictable than a volatile

international commodity environment. Our initiatives include the strengthening of the International Marketing business, expansion into new markets for either fuels products or RES projects and a substantial renewal and development of our human capital, supporting an ongoing cultural shift across the organization. Considering the strong performance and outlook, the Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a total dividend of €0.90 per share, the second highest in the Group's history. Using the 2023 year-end share price, the total dividend represents a higher than 12% dividend yield. Additionally, the successful completion of the transaction involving the placement of 11% of the share capital to both international and domestic investors by the Group's major shareholders in December 2023, represents a vote of confidence in our financial performance and prospects. Implementation of "Vision 2025" strategy During 2023, the Group recorded progress in all strategic areas and has implemented significant initiatives that will deliver value upon their completion in the coming years. In our core business, our objective is to further enhance operational excellence and accelerate projects that profitably promote energy transition, through a series of initiatives that contribute to reducing the Group's carbon footprint. In this context, we are progressing