2023 Annual Report

Empowering Tomorrow

2023

Annual Report

HELLENiQ ENERGY

24/2024

Holdings S.A.

Table of Contents

Message to

06

Our

12

Business

26

74

Shareholders

Strategy

Environment

ESG

Business Environment

08

Our Strategy

14

Macro Landscape and

Double Materiality

Petroleum Market

28

Analysis

76

Financial Results

08

Strategic Pillars

15

Greek Market

40

Sustainable

Implementation of "Vision

Digital Transformation

20

Development Goals

78

2025" Strategy

09

Geopolitical Events

40

2023 at a Glance

24

ESG Reported Standards,

Sustainable Development

Frameworks and Ratings

80

- ESG

10

Environment and

Climate Change

83

Health and Safety

87

EU Taxonomy

90

HELLENiQ ENERGY

Holdings in the

158

Risk

168

Capital Markets

Management

Main Information

160

Main Risk Factors and

Mitigating Measures

170

Share Price Development

160

Overview of Internal

Dividend Policy

162

Control System and Risk

Management

174

Eurobond Issue

164

Investor Relations Services

165

Information for

Financial

180

Shareholders and

Information

Investors

166

Selected Financial Data

182

Business

42

Review

2023 Financial Review

44

Business Activities

48

Society110

Corporate

Governance120

Management148

Consolidated Financial

Statements

185

Segmental Information

187

Contact Information

189

Message to

Shareholders

Business

Sustainable

Environment

Development - ESG

08

10

Financial

Results

08

Implementation of

"Vision 2025" Strategy

09

2023 was yet another successful year for the Group, with the first phase of the Vision 2025 strategic plan completed and having a positive impact in terms of operational performance and profitability. At the same time, notable progress has been made in ESG matters, with increased participation and contribution to society's needs.

Message to

Our

Business

Business

Shareholders

Strategy

Environment

Review

Message to shareholders

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings

Risk

Financial

ESG

in the Capital Markets

Management

Information

Dear shareholders,

2023 was yet another successful year for the Group, with the first phase of the Vision 2025 strategic plan completed and having a positive impact in terms of operational performance and profitability. At the same time, notable progress has been made in ESG matters, with increased participation and contribution to society's needs.

Business Environment

In 2023, the global economic growth continued to decelerate due to the impact of tight monetary policies implemented by central banks, high inflation and a slowdown in global trade activity. At the same time, the geopolitical environment remained volatile, primarily driven by tensions in the Middle East. The global economy expanded by 2.6% in 2023, a decrease from the previous year's growth rate of 3.0%. In 2024, it

is projected that global economic growth will further decelerate to 2.4%, reflecting the persistent tightness in financial conditions and the ongoing effects of strict monetary policies on global disposable income and trade.

In the oil market, global demand increased by 2.5 million bpd to 102.1 million bpd, while in 2024 it is expected

to increase further by 2.2 million bpd, reaching 104.4 million bpd. Crude oil prices fell in 2023, with Brent crude averaging $83/bbl, down 18% y-o-y.

Refining margins declined from the previous year's all-time highs, but remained strong compared to the

most recent five-year cycle (2015-2019), prior to the pandemic. They were primarily driven by demand for main products, as well as the sanctions imposed on Russia and the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East in 4Q23 which affected products supply and led to redirection of trade flows.

An important development was the recognition by energy companies and policy makers that fossil fuels are part of the solution and should contribute to the energy transition. Extreme and unfeasible solutions have a detrimental effect on the environment, while compromising energy costs and security.

Domestic demand for oil products amounted to 6.6 million MT in 2023, -3%y-o-y due to a drop in heating oil consumption. Excluding heating oil, demand increased by 4%. Aviation and marine fuel demand reached 1.45 million MT (+7%) and 2.7 million MT (+3%) respectively.

Financial Results

Having reported a record-high profitability in 2022, primarily driven by exceptionally high international refining margins, 2023 financial results were shaped at lower levels, but, still represented the second-best performance in the Group's history, with Adjusted EBITDA reaching €1,237 million and Adjusted Net Income amounting to €606 million.

Profitability was driven by operational excellence and the implementation of our strategic plan, which are more controllable and predictable than a volatile

international commodity environment. Our initiatives include the strengthening of the International Marketing business, expansion into new markets for either fuels products or RES projects and a substantial renewal and development of our human capital, supporting an ongoing cultural shift across the organization.

Considering the strong performance and outlook, the Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a total dividend of €0.90 per share, the second highest in the Group's history.

Using the 2023 year-end share price, the total dividend represents a higher than 12% dividend yield.

Additionally, the successful completion of the transaction involving the placement of 11% of the share capital to both international and domestic investors by the Group's major shareholders in December 2023, represents a vote of confidence in our financial performance and prospects.

Implementation of "Vision 2025" strategy

During 2023, the Group recorded progress in all strategic areas and has implemented significant initiatives that will deliver value upon their completion in the coming years.

In our core business, our objective is to further enhance operational excellence and accelerate projects that profitably promote energy transition, through a series of initiatives that contribute to reducing the Group's carbon footprint. In this context, we are progressing

projects that improve energy efficiency and increase energy autonomy at the refinery facilities. In terms of sustainable fuels, we are implementing a Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) co-processing unit, while investments are being considered for the first Greek Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production unit, the implementation of a CO2 capture project, as well as the production of green hydrogen and synthetic fuels. Furthermore, we are progressing the expansion of the polypropylene production plant, which, in addition to enhancing economic value, reduces our reliance on fuel sales and further improves the environmental impact of our business. In Fuels Marketing, we are focusing on improving the business in Greece and expanding the network internationally. At the same time, the development of electric chargers' network and e-mobility services is accelerating, both at our petrol stations and at other strategic locations, with the aim of providing enhanced services to end consumers.

In the RES business, HELLENiQ Renewables has significantly accelerated the expansion of its portfolio in 2023, positioning itself as a leading player in both the Greek market and selected international markets. Specifically, through the completion of a series of agreements in Greece, Cyprus and Romania, it had achieved an installed capacity of 356 MW by the end of 2023, along with projects under construction or in advanced stages of development with a total capacity of 0.7 GW. The current pipeline has increased further to

4.3 GW, with growing aspirations for our international footprint as well. The progress achieved to date credibly supports our claim of attaining an operational capacity

Message to

Our

Business

Business

Shareholders

Strategy

Environment

Review

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings

Risk

Financial

ESG

in the Capital Markets

Management

Information

of over 1 GW by 2025 and more than 2 GW by 2030. It is important to note that these targets exclude our offshore wind parks business, for which we have entered into a strategic partnership agreement with RWE Renewables.

In the E&P business, the processing of 3D seismic data in offshore areas, specifically the "Ionian", "Block 2" and "Block 10" areas, has been successfully concluded. Additionally, the processing of 2D seismic data in two offshore areas in Crete has been completed, while their interpretation is in progress. In the "Southwest of Crete" offshore area, a 3D seismic acquisition has also been completed, followed by data processing and interpretation.

The implementation of our digital transformation program continued throughout 2023, with a total investment of €50 million to date. The program yielded an annual benefit of €44 million for 2023, which is projected to exceed €50 million by 2025. This program stands as one of our most efficient and essential investments, fundamentally transforming our operational practices.

Sustainable Development - ESG

approach across all dimensions (environmental, societal, and corporate governance), in accordance with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

One of our foremost priorities is to reduce the environmental footprint of the Group's activities, aiming to decrease the carbon footprint of both direct and indirect emissions (scope 1 and scope 2) by 30% by 2030, while developing options to mitigate indirect environmental emissions (scope 3). At the same time, given the nature of our activities, the health and safety of our employees and partners, is also a top priority. In 2023, we achieved a 7% reduction in the carbon intensity index compared to the previous year, improved safety indicators by 14%, and received higher ESG ratings from international organizations.

Moreover, our Group continuously contributes to society, through the implementation of corporate responsibility initiatives. In 2023, we implemented corporate responsibility actions totaling €20.8 million, benefiting 750,000 individuals in Greece and internationally. Moreover, in addition to the actions implemented as part of the Group's Corporate Responsibility program, the Board of Directors of HELLENiQ ENERGY approved the implementation

of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports, continued to reward academic excellence among high school graduates and awarded scholarships for postgraduate studies. Aiming at contributing to environmental preservation and sustainable urban development, we implemented targeted initiatives such as anti-erosion projects in affected areas and efforts to clean beaches and green spaces. Furthermore, we supported cultural and sporting initiatives, including sponsorships related to the "2023 Elefsis - Cultural Capital of Europe" program, as well as the EKO Acropolis Rally and national

basketball teams. Recognizing that our employees constitute the cornerstone of our Group, we actively engaged 1,092 employees in Greece in voluntary social solidarity activities in 2023.

On behalf of HELLENiQ ENERGY Group's employees and cognizant of our responsibility, we are committed to strengthening our resolve, with the objective of maximizing value creation for both our shareholders and society.

Against a backdrop of increasing challenges encountered by societies, individuals, and businesses, it is our responsibility to make a significant contribution through effective management in order to foster an environment that generates maximum value for all stakeholders. Within this framework, and building upon our ongoing and constructive engagement with all stakeholders, we have incorporated the principles of sustainable development into the Group's strategic

of a special action program of €10 million to revive economic and social activity in the Region of Thessaly. Through our commitment to supporting vulnerable social groups and promoting social well-being, the Group implemented the "Wave of Warmth" program for the 15th consecutive year, providing heating oil to 154 school units in neighboring municipalities and major public children hospitals in Attica. Moreover, the "Proud of Youth" program, under the auspices of the Ministry

Ioannis Papathanasiou

Andreas Shiamishis

Chairman of the BoD

Chief Executive Officer

Our

Strategy

Our Strategy

14

Strategic Pillars

15

Digital Transformation

20

2023

at a Glance

24

The implementation of our strategic plan leverages on major market trends and focuses on the improvement of our existing businesses, as well as the development of new activities.

Message to

Our

Business

Business

Shareholders

Strategy

Environment

Review

Our Strategy

The Group's strategy, in line with the «Vision 2025»

and create value for shareholders.

strategic plan, is focused on three key areas supported

by horizontal initiatives. The objective is to expand and

diversify the business portfolio, increase profitability

More specifically:

Strategic Pillars

Evolve refining through

Strengthen wholesale

decarbonization and

market reach and

operational excellence

performance, while

growing position in

regional retail markets

Grow conventional

01

Strengthen and decarbonize the downstream business: evolve

refining and petrochemicals through decarbonization and operational excellence, expand the international market reach and focus marketing efforts on customer needs, utilizing digital technologies.

Horizontal initiatives

02

Expand downstream value chain into adjacent areas: establish a significant presence in biofuels, enhance mobility offerings through e-mobilityservices and explore opportunities in the hydrogen economy, recycling and synthetic fuels.

03

Diversify and scale up into green

energy: grow and integrate renewables & storage solutions into our portfolio, increase geographical diversification, further develop energy management and trading capabilities, while improving the effectiveness of our utility position.

renewables portfolio

Diversify and

Strengthen and

expand international

decarbonize

footprint

downstream business

Diversify technology

1

base

Improve asset

utilization

Diversify and scale up into

Expand downstream

green energy, integrating

value chain into

Streamline/integrate

with portfolio

adjacent areas

Power & Gas

business

3

2

Operating model and governance

Develop a meaningful presence in biofuels

Enhance services with e-mobility offering

Develop in hydrogen economy and synthetic fuels

The horizontal initiatives encompass a range of actions with the aim of attaining diverse objectives. These include the expansion of digital transformation, the increased focus on operational excellence, the implementation of re-organization and the investment in human capital, the integration of risk management best practices into the

business model, and the redefinition of the ESG strategy. The objective is to achieve a 30% improvement in our GHG footprint by 2030, along with a 20% additional emissions avoidance through the expansion of the RES portfolio and a commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Maintain emphasis on

Integrate ESG

Embed risk management

Broaden digital

operational excellence

considerations in our

best practices

transformation

business model

Our three-pillar strategy is supported by a constantly improving operating model and governance

Message to

Our

Business

Business

Shareholders

Strategy

Environment

Review

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings

Risk

Financial

ESG

in the Capital Markets

Management

Information

Refining Supply & Trading and Petrochemicals

• Expanding the range of products and services (NFR,

EV charging, loyalty program).

Key priorities include:

In the area of refining supply and trading, as well as petrochemicals, our main priorities revolve around ensuring safety, decarbonisation of processes, operational excellence, energy efficiency and autonomy, digital transformation, expansion of the petrochemicals' production capacity and investment in cleaner fuels.

Key strategic initiatives include:

• Prioritizing safety through training, implementing

standards and enhancing procedures.

• Implementing energy efficiency and energy

autonomy projects across all refineries.

• Developing carbon capture storage (CCS) at the

Elefsina refinery.

• Establishing an international trading platform.

• Investing in the production of biofuels.

− A UCO co-processing unit (45 ktpa) at the

Thessaloniki refinery is in progress for the

production of HVO.

− Development of a new stand-alone SAF production

unit at the Aspropyrgos refinery.

• Exploring opportunities in the hydrogen economy,

recycling and synthetic fuels.

− Production of e-methanol and e-jet fuels from

green hydrogen and the captured CO2 from the CCS

unit, as well as production of e-ammonia from green

hydrogen.

• Implementing a «net-zero energy» approach at COMO

stations.

• Developing a commercial strategy for industrial

clients.

International Marketing

The strategic objective for the Group is to grow its position in the Southeast European markets where it already operates.

  • maintaining a leading position and increasing market share in Cyprus, Montenegro and the Republic of North Macedonia,
  • improving the profitability of OKTA,
  • continuing expansion in Bulgaria and Serbia through targeted network growth and optimization of the supply chain.

• Facilitating digital transformation: Optimizing our

supply chain through mass balance and load point

management, predictive maintenance and process

safety management systems.

• Investing in the production of high value-added

petrochemical products.

− Increase polypropylene capacity in the Thessaloniki

refinery to 300 ktpa.

Exploration & Production

Focus on specific offshore blocks in Crete and the Ionian Sea.

  • The acquisition of 2D seismic data in the Cretan blocks has been completed and the current focus is on processing the data. Furthermore, ongoing 3D seismic surveys are anticipated to enhance the evaluation process and inform the final decisions regarding future actions.
  • The interpretation of 3D seismic data is being conducted in three offshore regions, namely «Ionian», «Block 2» and «Block 10».

Marketing

Domestic Marketing

The EKO Excellence strategic transformation program progressed in 2023 with its second and third phases, with the objective of strengthening the business' position in the fuel and energy market, considerably enhancing profitability and expanding into new fuels and services.

The primary initiatives of the transformation program include:

  • Rationalizing and expanding the network.
  • Increasing the market share of COMO service stations and premium products.

E-mobility

The Group aims to grow its position in the EV charging market and expand its range of mobility products and services. This will be achieved through collaboration with the fuels marketing business to further develop customer e-mobility solutions, expand the DC charging

network at petrol stations and other points of interest while developing an AC charging network at public, semi-public and private locations of interest.

Message to

Our

Business

Business

Shareholders

Strategy

Environment

Review

Renewable Energy Sources

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings

Risk

Financial

ESG

in the Capital Markets

Management

Information

The Group aims to establish a leading position in the Greek market through:

  • developing a portfolio of over 1 GW of operational capacity by the end of 2025, consisting of PV, wind and storage projects and over 2 GW of operational capacity by 2030
  • developing offshore wind projects
  • expanding internationally

Developing a material pillar in RES (target >2 GW by 2030)

• strengthening energy management capabilities

By 2023, the Group had already positioned itself as a leading player in both the Greek market and selected international markets, with a portfolio under development exceeding 4.3 GW. The total installed capacity in 2023 has reached 356 MW, with presence in Greece, Cyprus and Romania and 0.7 GW of projects are currently being constructed or are in advanced stages of development with a regional footprint.

3,600

•700 ΜW

>2,000

Operating

Under construction

RTB1

•370

•260

•90

356

Operating

Under construction

RTB

Advanced Stage

Operating by 2025

Additional pipeline

2030 Target

Wind

Solar

Storage

  • RTB: Ready-To-Build

Power Generation & Natural Gas

In the power generation and natural gas sectors, the Group is focused on enhancing its effectiveness through its affiliates ELPEDISON and DEPA Commercial. The aim

is to maximize synergies with its refining, marketing and renewable energy businesses.

