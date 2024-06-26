2023 Annual Report
Empowering Tomorrow
2023
Annual Report
HELLENiQ ENERGY
24/2024
Holdings S.A.
3
Table of Contents
Message to
06
Our
12
Business
26
74
Shareholders
Strategy
Environment
ESG
Business Environment
08
Our Strategy
14
Macro Landscape and
Double Materiality
Petroleum Market
28
Analysis
76
Financial Results
08
Strategic Pillars
15
Greek Market
40
Sustainable
Implementation of "Vision
Digital Transformation
20
Development Goals
78
2025" Strategy
09
Geopolitical Events
40
2023 at a Glance
24
ESG Reported Standards,
Sustainable Development
Frameworks and Ratings
80
- ESG
10
Environment and
Climate Change
83
Health and Safety
87
EU Taxonomy
90
HELLENiQ ENERGY
Holdings in the
158
Risk
168
Capital Markets
Management
Main Information
160
Main Risk Factors and
Mitigating Measures
170
Share Price Development
160
Overview of Internal
Dividend Policy
162
Control System and Risk
Management
174
Eurobond Issue
164
Investor Relations Services
165
Information for
Financial
180
Shareholders and
Information
Investors
166
Selected Financial Data
182
Business
42
Review
2023 Financial Review
44
Business Activities
48
Society110
Corporate
Governance120
Management148
Consolidated Financial
Statements
185
Segmental Information
187
Contact Information
189
4
5
Message to
Shareholders
Business
Sustainable
Environment
Development - ESG
08
10
Financial
Results
08
Implementation of
"Vision 2025" Strategy
09
2023 was yet another successful year for the Group, with the first phase of the Vision 2025 strategic plan completed and having a positive impact in terms of operational performance and profitability. At the same time, notable progress has been made in ESG matters, with increased participation and contribution to society's needs.
6
7
Message to
Our
Business
Business
Shareholders
Strategy
Environment
Review
Message to shareholders
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings
Risk
Financial
ESG
in the Capital Markets
Management
Information
Dear shareholders,
2023 was yet another successful year for the Group, with the first phase of the Vision 2025 strategic plan completed and having a positive impact in terms of operational performance and profitability. At the same time, notable progress has been made in ESG matters, with increased participation and contribution to society's needs.
Business Environment
In 2023, the global economic growth continued to decelerate due to the impact of tight monetary policies implemented by central banks, high inflation and a slowdown in global trade activity. At the same time, the geopolitical environment remained volatile, primarily driven by tensions in the Middle East. The global economy expanded by 2.6% in 2023, a decrease from the previous year's growth rate of 3.0%. In 2024, it
is projected that global economic growth will further decelerate to 2.4%, reflecting the persistent tightness in financial conditions and the ongoing effects of strict monetary policies on global disposable income and trade.
In the oil market, global demand increased by 2.5 million bpd to 102.1 million bpd, while in 2024 it is expected
to increase further by 2.2 million bpd, reaching 104.4 million bpd. Crude oil prices fell in 2023, with Brent crude averaging $83/bbl, down 18% y-o-y.
Refining margins declined from the previous year's all-time highs, but remained strong compared to the
most recent five-year cycle (2015-2019), prior to the pandemic. They were primarily driven by demand for main products, as well as the sanctions imposed on Russia and the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East in 4Q23 which affected products supply and led to redirection of trade flows.
An important development was the recognition by energy companies and policy makers that fossil fuels are part of the solution and should contribute to the energy transition. Extreme and unfeasible solutions have a detrimental effect on the environment, while compromising energy costs and security.
Domestic demand for oil products amounted to 6.6 million MT in 2023, -3%y-o-y due to a drop in heating oil consumption. Excluding heating oil, demand increased by 4%. Aviation and marine fuel demand reached 1.45 million MT (+7%) and 2.7 million MT (+3%) respectively.
Financial Results
Having reported a record-high profitability in 2022, primarily driven by exceptionally high international refining margins, 2023 financial results were shaped at lower levels, but, still represented the second-best performance in the Group's history, with Adjusted EBITDA reaching €1,237 million and Adjusted Net Income amounting to €606 million.
Profitability was driven by operational excellence and the implementation of our strategic plan, which are more controllable and predictable than a volatile
international commodity environment. Our initiatives include the strengthening of the International Marketing business, expansion into new markets for either fuels products or RES projects and a substantial renewal and development of our human capital, supporting an ongoing cultural shift across the organization.
Considering the strong performance and outlook, the Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a total dividend of €0.90 per share, the second highest in the Group's history.
Using the 2023 year-end share price, the total dividend represents a higher than 12% dividend yield.
Additionally, the successful completion of the transaction involving the placement of 11% of the share capital to both international and domestic investors by the Group's major shareholders in December 2023, represents a vote of confidence in our financial performance and prospects.
Implementation of "Vision 2025" strategy
During 2023, the Group recorded progress in all strategic areas and has implemented significant initiatives that will deliver value upon their completion in the coming years.
In our core business, our objective is to further enhance operational excellence and accelerate projects that profitably promote energy transition, through a series of initiatives that contribute to reducing the Group's carbon footprint. In this context, we are progressing
projects that improve energy efficiency and increase energy autonomy at the refinery facilities. In terms of sustainable fuels, we are implementing a Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) co-processing unit, while investments are being considered for the first Greek Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production unit, the implementation of a CO2 capture project, as well as the production of green hydrogen and synthetic fuels. Furthermore, we are progressing the expansion of the polypropylene production plant, which, in addition to enhancing economic value, reduces our reliance on fuel sales and further improves the environmental impact of our business. In Fuels Marketing, we are focusing on improving the business in Greece and expanding the network internationally. At the same time, the development of electric chargers' network and e-mobility services is accelerating, both at our petrol stations and at other strategic locations, with the aim of providing enhanced services to end consumers.
In the RES business, HELLENiQ Renewables has significantly accelerated the expansion of its portfolio in 2023, positioning itself as a leading player in both the Greek market and selected international markets. Specifically, through the completion of a series of agreements in Greece, Cyprus and Romania, it had achieved an installed capacity of 356 MW by the end of 2023, along with projects under construction or in advanced stages of development with a total capacity of 0.7 GW. The current pipeline has increased further to
4.3 GW, with growing aspirations for our international footprint as well. The progress achieved to date credibly supports our claim of attaining an operational capacity
8
9
Message to
Our
Business
Business
Shareholders
Strategy
Environment
Review
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings
Risk
Financial
ESG
in the Capital Markets
Management
Information
of over 1 GW by 2025 and more than 2 GW by 2030. It is important to note that these targets exclude our offshore wind parks business, for which we have entered into a strategic partnership agreement with RWE Renewables.
In the E&P business, the processing of 3D seismic data in offshore areas, specifically the "Ionian", "Block 2" and "Block 10" areas, has been successfully concluded. Additionally, the processing of 2D seismic data in two offshore areas in Crete has been completed, while their interpretation is in progress. In the "Southwest of Crete" offshore area, a 3D seismic acquisition has also been completed, followed by data processing and interpretation.
The implementation of our digital transformation program continued throughout 2023, with a total investment of €50 million to date. The program yielded an annual benefit of €44 million for 2023, which is projected to exceed €50 million by 2025. This program stands as one of our most efficient and essential investments, fundamentally transforming our operational practices.
Sustainable Development - ESG
approach across all dimensions (environmental, societal, and corporate governance), in accordance with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
One of our foremost priorities is to reduce the environmental footprint of the Group's activities, aiming to decrease the carbon footprint of both direct and indirect emissions (scope 1 and scope 2) by 30% by 2030, while developing options to mitigate indirect environmental emissions (scope 3). At the same time, given the nature of our activities, the health and safety of our employees and partners, is also a top priority. In 2023, we achieved a 7% reduction in the carbon intensity index compared to the previous year, improved safety indicators by 14%, and received higher ESG ratings from international organizations.
Moreover, our Group continuously contributes to society, through the implementation of corporate responsibility initiatives. In 2023, we implemented corporate responsibility actions totaling €20.8 million, benefiting 750,000 individuals in Greece and internationally. Moreover, in addition to the actions implemented as part of the Group's Corporate Responsibility program, the Board of Directors of HELLENiQ ENERGY approved the implementation
of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports, continued to reward academic excellence among high school graduates and awarded scholarships for postgraduate studies. Aiming at contributing to environmental preservation and sustainable urban development, we implemented targeted initiatives such as anti-erosion projects in affected areas and efforts to clean beaches and green spaces. Furthermore, we supported cultural and sporting initiatives, including sponsorships related to the "2023 Elefsis - Cultural Capital of Europe" program, as well as the EKO Acropolis Rally and national
basketball teams. Recognizing that our employees constitute the cornerstone of our Group, we actively engaged 1,092 employees in Greece in voluntary social solidarity activities in 2023.
On behalf of HELLENiQ ENERGY Group's employees and cognizant of our responsibility, we are committed to strengthening our resolve, with the objective of maximizing value creation for both our shareholders and society.
Against a backdrop of increasing challenges encountered by societies, individuals, and businesses, it is our responsibility to make a significant contribution through effective management in order to foster an environment that generates maximum value for all stakeholders. Within this framework, and building upon our ongoing and constructive engagement with all stakeholders, we have incorporated the principles of sustainable development into the Group's strategic
of a special action program of €10 million to revive economic and social activity in the Region of Thessaly. Through our commitment to supporting vulnerable social groups and promoting social well-being, the Group implemented the "Wave of Warmth" program for the 15th consecutive year, providing heating oil to 154 school units in neighboring municipalities and major public children hospitals in Attica. Moreover, the "Proud of Youth" program, under the auspices of the Ministry
Ioannis Papathanasiou
Andreas Shiamishis
Chairman of the BoD
Chief Executive Officer
10
11
Our
Strategy
Our Strategy
14
Strategic Pillars
15
Digital Transformation
20
2023
at a Glance
24
The implementation of our strategic plan leverages on major market trends and focuses on the improvement of our existing businesses, as well as the development of new activities.
12
13
Message to
Our
Business
Business
Shareholders
Strategy
Environment
Review
Our Strategy
The Group's strategy, in line with the «Vision 2025»
and create value for shareholders.
strategic plan, is focused on three key areas supported
by horizontal initiatives. The objective is to expand and
diversify the business portfolio, increase profitability
More specifically:
Strategic Pillars
Evolve refining through
Strengthen wholesale
decarbonization and
market reach and
operational excellence
performance, while
growing position in
regional retail markets
Grow conventional
01
Strengthen and decarbonize the downstream business: evolve
refining and petrochemicals through decarbonization and operational excellence, expand the international market reach and focus marketing efforts on customer needs, utilizing digital technologies.
Horizontal initiatives
02
Expand downstream value chain into adjacent areas: establish a significant presence in biofuels, enhance mobility offerings through e-mobilityservices and explore opportunities in the hydrogen economy, recycling and synthetic fuels.
03
Diversify and scale up into green
energy: grow and integrate renewables & storage solutions into our portfolio, increase geographical diversification, further develop energy management and trading capabilities, while improving the effectiveness of our utility position.
renewables portfolio
Diversify and
Strengthen and
expand international
decarbonize
footprint
downstream business
Diversify technology
1
base
Improve asset
utilization
Diversify and scale up into
Expand downstream
green energy, integrating
value chain into
Streamline/integrate
with portfolio
adjacent areas
Power & Gas
business
3
2
Operating model and governance
Develop a meaningful presence in biofuels
Enhance services with e-mobility offering
Develop in hydrogen economy and synthetic fuels
The horizontal initiatives encompass a range of actions with the aim of attaining diverse objectives. These include the expansion of digital transformation, the increased focus on operational excellence, the implementation of re-organization and the investment in human capital, the integration of risk management best practices into the
business model, and the redefinition of the ESG strategy. The objective is to achieve a 30% improvement in our GHG footprint by 2030, along with a 20% additional emissions avoidance through the expansion of the RES portfolio and a commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Maintain emphasis on
Integrate ESG
Embed risk management
Broaden digital
operational excellence
considerations in our
best practices
transformation
business model
Our three-pillar strategy is supported by a constantly improving operating model and governance
14
15
Message to
Our
Business
Business
Shareholders
Strategy
Environment
Review
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings
Risk
Financial
ESG
in the Capital Markets
Management
Information
Refining Supply & Trading and Petrochemicals
• Expanding the range of products and services (NFR,
EV charging, loyalty program).
Key priorities include:
In the area of refining supply and trading, as well as petrochemicals, our main priorities revolve around ensuring safety, decarbonisation of processes, operational excellence, energy efficiency and autonomy, digital transformation, expansion of the petrochemicals' production capacity and investment in cleaner fuels.
Key strategic initiatives include:
• Prioritizing safety through training, implementing
standards and enhancing procedures.
• Implementing energy efficiency and energy
autonomy projects across all refineries.
• Developing carbon capture storage (CCS) at the
Elefsina refinery.
• Establishing an international trading platform.
• Investing in the production of biofuels.
− A UCO co-processing unit (45 ktpa) at the
Thessaloniki refinery is in progress for the
production of HVO.
− Development of a new stand-alone SAF production
unit at the Aspropyrgos refinery.
• Exploring opportunities in the hydrogen economy,
recycling and synthetic fuels.
− Production of e-methanol and e-jet fuels from
green hydrogen and the captured CO2 from the CCS
unit, as well as production of e-ammonia from green
hydrogen.
• Implementing a «net-zero energy» approach at COMO
stations.
• Developing a commercial strategy for industrial
clients.
International Marketing
The strategic objective for the Group is to grow its position in the Southeast European markets where it already operates.
- maintaining a leading position and increasing market share in Cyprus, Montenegro and the Republic of North Macedonia,
- improving the profitability of OKTA,
- continuing expansion in Bulgaria and Serbia through targeted network growth and optimization of the supply chain.
• Facilitating digital transformation: Optimizing our
supply chain through mass balance and load point
management, predictive maintenance and process
safety management systems.
• Investing in the production of high value-added
petrochemical products.
− Increase polypropylene capacity in the Thessaloniki
refinery to 300 ktpa.
Exploration & Production
Focus on specific offshore blocks in Crete and the Ionian Sea.
- The acquisition of 2D seismic data in the Cretan blocks has been completed and the current focus is on processing the data. Furthermore, ongoing 3D seismic surveys are anticipated to enhance the evaluation process and inform the final decisions regarding future actions.
- The interpretation of 3D seismic data is being conducted in three offshore regions, namely «Ionian», «Block 2» and «Block 10».
Marketing
Domestic Marketing
The EKO Excellence strategic transformation program progressed in 2023 with its second and third phases, with the objective of strengthening the business' position in the fuel and energy market, considerably enhancing profitability and expanding into new fuels and services.
The primary initiatives of the transformation program include:
- Rationalizing and expanding the network.
- Increasing the market share of COMO service stations and premium products.
E-mobility
The Group aims to grow its position in the EV charging market and expand its range of mobility products and services. This will be achieved through collaboration with the fuels marketing business to further develop customer e-mobility solutions, expand the DC charging
network at petrol stations and other points of interest while developing an AC charging network at public, semi-public and private locations of interest.
16
17
Message to
Our
Business
Business
Shareholders
Strategy
Environment
Review
Renewable Energy Sources
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings
Risk
Financial
ESG
in the Capital Markets
Management
Information
The Group aims to establish a leading position in the Greek market through:
- developing a portfolio of over 1 GW of operational capacity by the end of 2025, consisting of PV, wind and storage projects and over 2 GW of operational capacity by 2030
- developing offshore wind projects
- expanding internationally
Developing a material pillar in RES (target >2 GW by 2030)
• strengthening energy management capabilities
By 2023, the Group had already positioned itself as a leading player in both the Greek market and selected international markets, with a portfolio under development exceeding 4.3 GW. The total installed capacity in 2023 has reached 356 MW, with presence in Greece, Cyprus and Romania and 0.7 GW of projects are currently being constructed or are in advanced stages of development with a regional footprint.
3,600
•700 ΜW
>2,000
Operating
Under construction
RTB1
•370
•260
•90
356
Operating
Under construction
RTB
Advanced Stage
Operating by 2025
Additional pipeline
2030 Target
Wind
Solar
Storage
- RTB: Ready-To-Build
Power Generation & Natural Gas
In the power generation and natural gas sectors, the Group is focused on enhancing its effectiveness through its affiliates ELPEDISON and DEPA Commercial. The aim
is to maximize synergies with its refining, marketing and renewable energy businesses.
18
19
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Helleniq Energy Holdings SA published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 10:05:48 UTC.