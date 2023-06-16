Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.

(ELPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:55:12 2023-06-16 am EDT
8.100 EUR   +0.25%
02:46aHelleniq Energy S A : Announcement for dividend payment 2022
PU
02:46aHelleniq Energy S A : Resolutions AGM 15.06.23
PU
06/15Helleniq Energy S A : Announcement for dividend payment for financial year 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HELLENiQ ENERGY S A : Announcement for dividend payment 2022

06/16/2023 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maroussi, 15 June 2023

Announcement for dividend payment for financial year 2022

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces, in accordance with article 4.1.3.4 of the ASE Rulebook, that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company that took place on 15.06.2023, decided the distribution of a total dividend of €1.15 per share for the financial year 2022. Given that interim dividend totaling to €0.65 per share has already been distributed, the final dividend amounts to €0.50 per share.

According to the applicable tax provisions, the amount of the final dividend of €0.50 per share is subject to a 5% withholding tax (with the exception or differentiation of such withholding for shareholders falling under special provisions), hence the net amount to be paid is €0.475 per share.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the shares will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday 28.06.2023, while Thursday 29.06.2023 was defined as the date of determination of the dividend beneficiaries (record date). Dividend payment (deducting applicable taxes and charges in accordance with the relevant law provisions) will take place on Wednesday 05.07.2023.

The payment of the dividend will be conducted through National Bank of Greece S.A., as follows:

  • Through the operators of the beneficiaries in the DSS (Banks and Brokerage Firms), in accordance with the ATHEX Rulebook of the Hellenic Securities Depository.
  • Ιn cases of dividend payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries, whose securities are kept in the Special Account of their Shareholding Account in the DSS under the ATHEXCSD management, dividend payment process will be carried out after the completion of the legalization of heirs, through the paying bank's retail network.

Any dividends that will not be collected within 5 years from the end of this year, will be written off in favor of the Greek State.

For additional information, shareholders may refer to the Company's Shareholder Services & Corporate Announcements Department, during working days and hours, (tel. +30 210 6302 979, +30 210 6302 980, contact person Mrs. Georgia Kallitsi).

Disclaimer

Helleniq Energy Holdings SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 06:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
02:46aHelleniq Energy S A : Announcement for dividend payment 2022
PU
02:46aHelleniq Energy S A : Resolutions AGM 15.06.23
PU
06/15Helleniq Energy S A : Announcement for dividend payment for financial year 2022
PU
06/15Helleniq Energy S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 15.06.23
PU
06/13Helleniq Energy S A : Notification for Shareholders' facilitation on the day of the Annual..
PU
06/12Helleniq Energy : One way ticket south for cash flow, profits
Alphavalue
06/12Helleniq Energy S A : Terms and conditions for remote participation
PU
06/10Oil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive
Alphavalue
05/31Helleniq Energy S A : is making its first investment in RES in Cyprus
PU
05/31Helleniq Energy S A : Acquisition of Photovoltaic Parks
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 120 M 13 241 M 13 241 M
Net income 2023 310 M 339 M 339 M
Net Debt 2023 2 170 M 2 371 M 2 371 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,00x
Yield 2023 7,30%
Capitalization 2 470 M 2 698 M 2 698 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 519
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,08 €
Average target price 8,04 €
Spread / Average Target -0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Tsaitas Chief Financial Officer
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Leonidas Kovaios Group Manager-IT & Digital Transformation
Alexandros Tzadimas Group GM-HR & Administrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.6.46%2 698
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA1.12%18 382
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-43.49%10 810
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-12.51%8 577
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-4.77%6 023
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-1.72%5 890
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer