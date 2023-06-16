HELLENiQ ENERGY S A : Announcement for dividend payment 2022

Maroussi, 15 June 2023

Announcement for dividend payment for financial year 2022

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces, in accordance with article 4.1.3.4 of the ASE Rulebook, that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company that took place on 15.06.2023, decided the distribution of a total dividend of €1.15 per share for the financial year 2022. Given that interim dividend totaling to €0.65 per share has already been distributed, the final dividend amounts to €0.50 per share.

According to the applicable tax provisions, the amount of the final dividend of €0.50 per share is subject to a 5% withholding tax (with the exception or differentiation of such withholding for shareholders falling under special provisions), hence the net amount to be paid is €0.475 per share.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the shares will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday 28.06.2023, while Thursday 29.06.2023 was defined as the date of determination of the dividend beneficiaries (record date). Dividend payment (deducting applicable taxes and charges in accordance with the relevant law provisions) will take place on Wednesday 05.07.2023.

The payment of the dividend will be conducted through National Bank of Greece S.A., as follows:

Through the operators of the beneficiaries in the DSS (Banks and Brokerage Firms), in accordance with the ATHEX Rulebook of the Hellenic Securities Depository.

Ιn cases of dividend payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries, whose securities are kept in the Special Account of their Shareholding Account in the DSS under the ATHEXCSD management, dividend payment process will be carried out after the completion of the legalization of heirs, through the paying bank's retail network.

Any dividends that will not be collected within 5 years from the end of this year, will be written off in favor of the Greek State.

For additional information, shareholders may refer to the Company's Shareholder Services & Corporate Announcements Department, during working days and hours, (tel. +30 210 6302 979, +30 210 6302 980, contact person Mrs. Georgia Kallitsi).