Hellenic Petroleum S.A. is Greece's No. 1 oil refiner and distributor. The group is also Greece's only producer of petrochemical products. The activity is organized around four areas: - oil refining: operating, at the end of 2020, of 3 refineries located in Greece; - distribution of petroleum products: operating of a network of 1,991 service stations located primarily in Greece (1,703) ; - petrochemistry: primarily polypropylene films, solvents and caustic soda; - other: exploration and production of hydrocarbons, production of electricity, etc.