    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.

(ELPE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:19:04 2023-02-24 am EST
8.355 EUR   -2.85%
10:42aHelleniq Energy S A : Financial Calendar 2023
PU
02/20Greece concludes 2D seismic surveys in gas exploration off Crete
RE
01/24Hellenic Petroleum S A : Financial Calendar 2022 (Amendment)
PU
HELLENiQ ENERGY S A : Financial Calendar 2023

02/24/2023 | 10:42am EST
Financial Calendar 2023

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum Holdings SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 15:40:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14 208 M 15 051 M 15 051 M
Net income 2022 961 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net Debt 2022 1 656 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,57x
Yield 2022 11,1%
Capitalization 2 628 M 2 784 M 2 784 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 19,1%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Tsaitas Chief Financial Officer
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Leonidas Kovaios Group Manager-IT & Digital Transformation
Alexandros Tzadimas Group GM-HR & Administrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.13.31%2 784
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.6.50%18 203
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-0.06%16 704
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION1.70%10 707
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.10.68%8 555
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-0.33%6 750