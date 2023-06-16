Advanced search
    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.

(ELPE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:55:12 2023-06-16 am EDT
8.100 EUR   +0.25%
02:46aHelleniq Energy S A : Announcement for dividend payment 2022
PU
02:46aHelleniq Energy S A : Resolutions AGM 15.06.23
PU
06/15Helleniq Energy S A : Announcement for dividend payment for financial year 2022
PU
HELLENiQ ENERGY S A : Resolutions AGM 15.06.23

06/16/2023 | 02:46am EDT
Maroussi, 15 June 2023

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 15th JUNE 2023

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (the "Company") announces that the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company was held on 15th June 2023 at 12.00 hours in a hybrid manner, i.e. with the physical presence of shareholders at the Company's premises at Aspropyrgos (17th km of Athens-Corinth National Road) or by attending and exercise of their voting rights remotely, either via a real time teleconference or by submitting prior to the date of the General Meeting a postal vote form, in person or by proxy.

In the said meeting, 203 shareholders, representing 269,897,866 common registered shares and voting rights, out of a total of 305,635,185 common registered shares, i.e. 88.31% of the paid up share capital, participated or were legally represented.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the following resolutions on the items of the agenda:

ITEM 1: Approved the Board of Directors' and the Auditors' Reports for the financial year 2022

Total number of shares for which valid votes were casted/ total number of valid votes: 269,897,866 corresponding to 100% of the share capital represented.

Number of votes in favor: 269,548,304

against: 0 abstained: 349,562

ITEM 2: Approved the Financial Statements of the Company and the Consolidated Financial Statements, according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, together with the relevant independent auditors' reports for the financial year 2022

Total number of shares for which valid votes were casted/ total number of valid votes: 269,897,866 corresponding to 100% of the share capital represented.

Number of votes in favor: 269,548,304

against:0

abstained: 349,562

ITEM 3: Approved the distribution of profit for the financial year 2022

Total number of shares for which valid votes were casted/ total number of valid votes: 269,897,866 corresponding to 100% of the share capital represented.

Number of votes in favor: 269,871,524

against: 0

abstained: 26,342

ITEM 4: Approved the distribution of dividend for the financial year 2022

Ex-dividend: Wednesday 28th June 2023

Record date: Thursday 29th June 2023

Commencement of dividend payment: Wednesday 5th July 2023.

Total number of shares for which valid votes were casted/ total number of valid votes: 269,897,866 corresponding to 100% of the share capital represented.

Number of votes in favor: 269,871,524

against: 0

abstained: 26,342

ITEM 5: Approved the Remuneration Report of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022, in accordance with Article 112 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018

Total number of shares for which valid votes were casted/ total number of valid votes: 269,897,866 corresponding to 100% of the share capital represented.

Number of votes in favor: 263,619,782 against: 6,251,742

abstained: 26,342

ITEM 8: Approved the overall management by the Board of Directors for the financial year 1.1.2022 - 31.12.2022 in accordance with article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and discharged the Auditors from any liability for indemnity for the financial year 2022

Total number of shares for which valid votes were casted/ total number of valid votes: 269,897,866 corresponding to 100% of the share capital represented.

Number of votes in favor: 268,970,764

against: 577,540

abstained: 349,562

ITEM 9: Elected certified auditors "ERNST & YOUNG (HELLAS) CERTIFIED AUDITORS ACCOUNTANTS S.A." to undertake the audit of the Company for the financial year 2023 and determined their remuneration.

Total number of shares for which valid votes were casted/ total number of valid votes: 269,897,866 corresponding to 100% of the share capital represented.

Number of votes in favor: 262,837,634

against: 6,533,266

abstained: 526,966

Disclaimer

Helleniq Energy Holdings SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 06:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 120 M 13 241 M 13 241 M
Net income 2023 310 M 339 M 339 M
Net Debt 2023 2 170 M 2 371 M 2 371 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,00x
Yield 2023 7,30%
Capitalization 2 470 M 2 698 M 2 698 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 519
Free-Float 19,1%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Tsaitas Chief Financial Officer
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Leonidas Kovaios Group Manager-IT & Digital Transformation
Alexandros Tzadimas Group GM-HR & Administrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.6.46%2 698
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA1.12%18 382
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-43.49%10 810
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-12.51%8 577
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-4.77%6 023
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-1.72%5 890
