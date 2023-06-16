HELLENiQ ENERGY S A : Resolutions AGM 15.06.23

Maroussi, 15 June 2023

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 15th JUNE 2023

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (the "Company") announces that the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company was held on 15th June 2023 at 12.00 hours in a hybrid manner, i.e. with the physical presence of shareholders at the Company's premises at Aspropyrgos (17th km of Athens-Corinth National Road) or by attending and exercise of their voting rights remotely, either via a real time teleconference or by submitting prior to the date of the General Meeting a postal vote form, in person or by proxy.

In the said meeting, 203 shareholders, representing 269,897,866 common registered shares and voting rights, out of a total of 305,635,185 common registered shares, i.e. 88.31% of the paid up share capital, participated or were legally represented.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the following resolutions on the items of the agenda:

ITEM 1: Approved the Board of Directors' and the Auditors' Reports for the financial year 2022

Total number of shares for which valid votes were casted/ total number of valid votes: 269,897,866 corresponding to 100% of the share capital represented.

Number of votes in favor: 269,548,304 against: 0 abstained: 349,562

ITEM 2: Approved the Financial Statements of the Company and the Consolidated Financial Statements, according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, together with the relevant independent auditors' reports for the financial year 2022

Total number of shares for which valid votes were casted/ total number of valid votes: 269,897,866 corresponding to 100% of the share capital represented.

Number of votes in favor: 269,548,304 against:0 abstained: 349,562

ITEM 3: Approved the distribution of profit for the financial year 2022

Total number of shares for which valid votes were casted/ total number of valid votes: 269,897,866 corresponding to 100% of the share capital represented.

Number of votes in favor: 269,871,524 against: 0 abstained: 26,342

ITEM 4: Approved the distribution of dividend for the financial year 2022

Ex-dividend: Wednesday 28th June 2023

Record date: Thursday 29th June 2023

Commencement of dividend payment: Wednesday 5th July 2023.