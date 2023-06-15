HELLENiQ ENERGY S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 15.06.23
Disclaimer
Helleniq Energy Holdings SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 16:58:25 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Sales 2023
12 120 M
13 152 M
13 152 M
Net income 2023
310 M
336 M
336 M
Net Debt 2023
2 170 M
2 355 M
2 355 M
P/E ratio 2023
8,04x
Yield 2023
7,27%
Capitalization
2 482 M
2 693 M
2 693 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,38x
EV / Sales 2024
0,38x
Nbr of Employees
3 519
Free-Float
19,1%
Chart HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
8,12 €
Average target price
8,04 €
Spread / Average Target
-0,99%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.