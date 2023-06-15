Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.

(ELPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30:22 2023-06-15 am EDT
8.095 EUR   -0.31%
12:59pHelleniq Energy S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 15.06.23
PU
06/13Helleniq Energy S A : Notification for Shareholders' facilitation on the day of the Annual General Meeting
PU
06/12Helleniq Energy : One way ticket south for cash flow, profits
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HELLENiQ ENERGY S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 15.06.23

06/15/2023 | 12:59pm EDT
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 15.06.23

Announcement Resolutions AGM 15.06.23.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

Helleniq Energy Holdings SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 16:58:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 120 M 13 152 M 13 152 M
Net income 2023 310 M 336 M 336 M
Net Debt 2023 2 170 M 2 355 M 2 355 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,04x
Yield 2023 7,27%
Capitalization 2 482 M 2 693 M 2 693 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 519
Free-Float 19,1%
Technical analysis trends HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,12 €
Average target price 8,04 €
Spread / Average Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Tsaitas Chief Financial Officer
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Leonidas Kovaios Group Manager-IT & Digital Transformation
Alexandros Tzadimas Group GM-HR & Administrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.6.98%2 693
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA1.12%18 382
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-42.19%10 810
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-12.51%8 577
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-4.77%6 023
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-4.89%5 890
