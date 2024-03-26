BEIJING, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Cook, visited the headquarters of Hello Group Inc. ("Hello Group" or the "Company") on March 23, 2024, where Jia Wei, Senior Vice President of the Company, and Yi Ming, the head of inSpaze project, introduced Hello Group and its innovative social app 'inSpaze' on Apple Vision Pro. Mr. Cook commented that spatial computing has brought about new opportunities and the immersive social experience of inSpaze is truly impressive under the spatial computing power of Apple Vision Pro.

As the first spatial social app on Apple Vision Pro, inSpaze aims to recreate reality in the virtual world. Yi Ming demonstrated how inSpaze enables users to chat, share and play games in a social space that feels as real as face-to-face interactions. He mentioned that with the immersive experience created with inSpaze, users can reshape their social boundaries and experience the most realistic effects closest to the real world.

Fifteen years after the introduction of the iPhone in China, Hello Group launched the Momo app specifically designed for the iPhone, which was a great success. In February of this year when Apple Vision Pro was released in North America, Hello Group simultaneously launched the immersive spatial social app inSpaze specially designed for Apple Vision Pro based on visionOS. Jia Wei said that with inSpaze, Hello Group hopes to grow together with Apple once again.

About Hello Group Inc.

Hello Group Inc. was founded in 2011 and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ: MOMO) in 2014. The company is a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, the company enables users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Starting from 2019, the company has incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, SoulChill, Duidui, TieTie and inSpaze, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.

