Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hello Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOMO   US4234031049

HELLO GROUP INC.

(MOMO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
9.790 USD   -2.00%
06/16IONOS Group Appoints Chief Commercial Officer
MT
06/15Hello : Resignation of Director - Form 6-K
PU
06/07Benchmark Adjusts Hello Group's Price Target to $22 From $21, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden makes re-election pitch in Pennsylvania

06/17/2023 | 06:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "Hello organized labor."

U.S. President Joe Biden held his first political rally Saturday since launching his reelection campaign in April. He made his 2024 pitch to union members in Philadelphia.

The AFL-CIO which endorsed Biden this week hosted the event. It includes 60 unions representing more than 12.5 million workers.

Biden is aiming to shore up a key part of his political coalition and bolster support among white working-class voters.

"A lot of politicians in this country can't say the word union because, you know, I'm not one of them. I'm proud to say the word. I'm proud to be the most pro-union president in American history."

Biden has supported collective bargaining at companies, reversed rules implemented by his Republican predecessor and leading challenger Donald Trump that weakened worker protections, pushed to reverse a decades-long decline in union membership, and made it easier for union labor to build bridges and ports around the country.

In his remarks, Biden talked up his $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, passed with bipartisan support in Congress.

Infrastructure was the subject of a visit he made earlier in the day. Biden toured the scene of a collapsed section of the I-95 highway in Pennsylvania. He promised $3 million in initial emergency funding and pledged to rebuild it in record time.

"We're going to stay with you until this is rebuilt, until it's totally finished. We're going to try to do that in as quick a time as possible. And I told the governor, there's no more important project right now in the country, as far as I'm concerned. I'm directing my team, not figuratively but literally, to move heaven and earth to get it done as soon as humanly possible."

A section of I-95 was shut down in both directions after a tanker truck hauling gasoline caught fire on Sunday causing the concrete to buckle and collapse. Authorities have not said precisely how the fuel was ignited.


© Reuters 2023
All news about HELLO GROUP INC.
06/16IONOS Group Appoints Chief Commercial Officer
MT
06/15Hello : Resignation of Director - Form 6-K
PU
06/07Benchmark Adjusts Hello Group's Price Target to $22 From $21, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/06Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday
MT
06/06Traders Await Fresh Cues After Monday's Soft Services Data, Driving Quiet Premarket Act..
MT
06/06Hello Group Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for Second Quarter of 2023
CI
06/06Transcript : Hello Group Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 06, 2023
CI
06/06Hello Group's Q1 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Revenue Declines
MT
06/06Hello Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
06/06Tranche Update on Hello Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 7, 2022.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELLO GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 467 M 1 750 M 1 750 M
Net income 2023 1 799 M 253 M 253 M
Net cash 2023 8 771 M 1 231 M 1 231 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,01x
Yield 2023 5,48%
Capitalization 13 174 M 1 849 M 1 849 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 705
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart HELLO GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Hello Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLO GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 69,75 CNY
Average target price 85,34 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Tang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Wang President & Executive Director
Cathy Hui Peng Chief Financial Officer
Sichuan Zhang Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yong Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLO GROUP INC.9.02%1 849
SNAP INC.19.33%17 107
SHANGHAI YAOJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.236.94%2 728
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-14.56%2 437
DENA CO., LTD.7.45%1 492
FINVOLUTION GROUP-7.86%1 280
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer