Hello : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 (Form 6-K)
08/27/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
BEIJING, CHINA, August 26, 2021 - Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (the 'Company'), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Second Quarter of 2021 Highlights
Net revenues decreased by 5.1% year over year to RMB3,671.7 million (US$568.7 million*) in the second quarter of 2021.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. increased to RMB464.2 million (US$71.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB456.4 million in the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB551.0 million (US$85.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB669.8 million in the same period of 2020.
Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ('ADS') was RMB2.15 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.54 (US$0.39) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.05 in the same period of 2020.
Monthly Active Users ('MAU') on the Company application were 115.6 million in June 2021, compared to 111.5 million in June 2020.
Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.1 million paying users of Tantan Limited ('Tantan'), were 12.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 12.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, which included 3.9 million paying users of Tantan.
First Half of 2021 Highlights
Net revenues decreased 4.3% year over year to RMB7,142.3 million (US$1,106.2 million) for the first half of 2021.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB925.8 million (US$143.4 million) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB995.3 million during the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,184.6 million (US$183.5 million) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB1,406.0 million during the same period of 2020.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.29 (US$0.66) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB4.57 during the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.45 (US$0.84) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB6.39 during the same period of 2020.
'The second quarter of 2021 was a solid quarter with decent financial results and progress on all of our strategic priorities.' commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group. 'The fundamentals of the core Momo as a social platform continued to strengthen. At the same time revenue performance and structure showed solid improvements. The healthy and productive core business gives us important leverage to plow new grounds and build longer term drivers for the group.'
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Net revenues
Total net revenues were RMB3,671.7 million (US$568.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5.1% from RMB3,868.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Live video service revenues were RMB2,101.3 million (US$325.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 19.3% from RMB2,602.9 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to our structural reform on the Company's core live video business, which was used to revive the long tail content ecosystem. The decrease was partially offset by the growth from Tantan's live video service revenues, which were RMB216.5 million (US$33.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB191.7 million in the same period of 2020.
Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,507.3 million (US$233.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 25.2% from RMB1,204.3 million during the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative products and operational ideas launched, and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the virtual gift revenues of new applications. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan, due to the decrease of paying users of Tantan.
Mobile marketing revenues were RMB51.6 million (US$8.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 35.9% from RMB38.0 million during the same period of 2020. The increase in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the increased demand from brand marketers.
Mobile games revenues were RMB9.2 million (US$1.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 20.6% from RMB11.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.
Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,340.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 to RMB3,157.5 million (US$489.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB517.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 to RMB513.5 million (US$79.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which was mainly due to the decrease in the membership subscription revenues.
Cost and expenses
Cost and expenses were RMB3,075.6 million (US$476.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 2.3% from RMB3,146.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses due to the fair value remeasurement of liability classified options granted to Tantan's founders; (b) a decrease in infrastructure-related spending, such as server depreciation costs; (c) a decrease in commission fees paid to payment channels. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service, an increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Tantan's live video service, and an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to promote our core live video services.
Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,980.1 million (US$461.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.9% from RMB2,923.7 million during the same period of 2020.
Other operating income
Other operating income was RMB90.3 million (US$14.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease from RMB91.3 million during the second quarter of 2020. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.
Income from operations
Income from operations was RMB686.3 million (US$106.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB812.7 million during the same period of 2020. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB711.3 million (US$110.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB945.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB11.9 million (US$1.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to loss from operations of RMB125.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB781.9 million (US$121.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB1,035.8 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB835.8 million (US$129.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB1,102.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB40.9 million (US$6.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB62.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB291.5 million (US$45.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, decreasing from RMB443.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to (a) the lower profit in the second quarter of 2021; and (b) less payment of withholding income tax on dividends distributed by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ('WFOE') in China to our offshore entity in the second quarter of 2021. The dividends of RMB1,300.0 million (US$201.3 million) and withholding income tax of RMB130.0 million (US$20.1 million) were paid in the second quarter of 2021.
Net income
Net income was RMB461.5 million (US$71.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB455.5 million during the same period of 2020. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB481.3 million (US$74.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB586.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB6.7 million (US$1.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB124.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB548.3 million (US$84.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB668.9 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB605.8 million (US$93.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB744.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB44.5 million (US$6.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB70.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB464.2 million (US$71.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB456.4 million during the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB551.0 million (US$85.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB669.8 million during the same period of 2020.
Net income per ADS
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.15 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the second quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.54 (US$0.39) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.05 in the second quarter of 2020.
Cash and cash flow
As of June 30, 2021, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,450.0 million (US$2,392.9 million), compared to RMB16,482.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB167.8 million (US$26.0 million), compared to a net cash provided by operating activities of RMB807.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was mainly due to the cash payment of RMB678.2 million (US$105.0 million) we made to Tantan's founders to settle the previously granted liability-classified share options upon their termination of services with Tantan in the second quarter of 2021.
First Half of 2021 Financial Results
Net revenues for the first half of 2021 were RMB7,142.3 million (US$1,106.2 million), a decrease of 4.3% from RMB7,462.3 million in the same period of 2020.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB925.8 million (US$143.4 million) for the first half of 2021, compared to RMB995.3 million during the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,184.6 million (US$183.5 million) for the first half of 2021, compared to RMB1,406.0 million during the same period of 2020.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.29 (US$0.66) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB4.57 in the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.45 (US$0.84) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB6.39 in the same period of 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB333.8 million (US$51.7 million) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB1,350.7 million in the same period of 2020.
Recent Developments
Execution of share repurchase program
On September 3, 2020, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of August 26, 2021, the Company has repurchased 13.46 million ADSs for US$173.4 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$12.87 per ADS.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.65 billion to RMB3.75 billion, representing a decrease of 3.1% to 0.4% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Note 1: Non-GAAP measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.
Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter of 2021 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First half year
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
2,602,876
2,101,332
325,455
4,934,880
4,063,427
629,345
Value-added service
1,204,320
1,507,258
233,445
2,380,074
2,962,771
458,875
Mobile marketing
37,964
51,601
7,992
95,119
90,318
13,988
Mobile games
11,564
9,182
1,422
24,255
20,366
3,154
Other services
11,528
2,341
362
28,008
5,428
841
Total net revenues
3,868,252
3,671,714
568,676
7,462,336
7,142,310
1,106,203
Cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(2,036,305
)
(2,070,329
)
(320,653
)
(3,913,221
)
(4,008,574
)
(620,849
)
Research and development
(279,002
)
(268,325
)
(41,558
)
(541,161
)
(554,818
)
(85,930
)
Sales and marketing
(651,500
)
(650,236
)
(100,709
)
(1,361,308
)
(1,263,809
)
(195,739
)
General and administrative
(180,061
)
(86,747
)
(13,435
)
(357,310
)
(264,709
)
(40,998
)
Total cost and expenses
(3,146,868
)
(3,075,637
)
(476,355
)
(6,173,000
)
(6,091,910
)
(943,516
)
Other operating income
91,329
90,268
13,981
117,448
116,168
17,992
Income from operations
812,713
686,345
106,302
1,406,784
1,166,568
180,679
Interest income
108,536
94,448
14,628
239,359
191,142
29,604
Interest expense
(20,121
)
(18,302
)
(2,835
)
(39,940
)
(36,663
)
(5,678
)
Other gain or loss, net
-
(10,500
)
(1,626
)
(6,000
)
(18,000
)
(2,788
)
Income before income tax and share of income on equity method investments
901,128
751,991
116,469
1,600,203
1,303,047
201,817
Income tax expenses
(443,633
)
(291,509
)
(45,149
)
(606,524
)
(382,907
)
(59,305
)
Income before share of income on equity method investments
457,495
460,482
71,320
993,679
920,140
142,512
Share of (loss) income on equity method investments
(1,967
)
1,042
161
(440
)
2,303
357
Net income
455,528
461,524
71,481
993,239
922,443
142,869
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(872
)
(2,636
)
(408
)
(2,067
)
(3,376
)
(523
)
Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.
456,400
464,160
71,889
995,306
925,819
143,392
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
1.09
1.13
0.17
2.38
2.25
0.35
Diluted
1.05
1.07
0.17
2.29
2.15
0.33
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share
Basic
417,559,984
411,540,714
411,540,714
417,427,113
411,753,583
411,753,583
Diluted
452,500,168
449,020,572
449,020,572
452,915,745
448,597,242
448,597,242
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First half year
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
455,528
461,524
71,481
993,239
922,443
142,869
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
8,818
(28,396
)
(4,398
)
7,951
(32,198
)
(4,987
)
Comprehensive income
464,346
433,128
67,083
1,001,190
890,245
137,882
Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-controlling interest
(1,423
)
(6,162
)
(954
)
(6,992
)
(5,783
)
(896
)
Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc.
465,769
439,290
68,037
1,008,182
896,028
138,778
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31
June 30
June 30
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,363,942
2,204,455
341,427
Short-term deposits
7,566,250
7,365,886
1,140,830
Restricted cash
2,130
2,133
330
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB15,390 and RMB15,954 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively
200,831
217,063
33,619
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
613,696
733,792
113,650
Total current assets
11,746,849
10,523,329
1,629,856
Long-term deposits
5,550,000
5,800,000
898,306
Long-term restricted cash
-
77,479
12,000
Right-of-use assets, net
278,175
223,901
34,678
Property and equipment, net
265,765
224,964
34,842
Intangible assets, net
687,211
607,411
94,076
Rental deposits
21,794
22,386
3,467
Long-term investments
454,996
733,689
113,634
Other non-current assets
94,868
100,054
15,496
Deferred tax assets
32,495
33,729
5,224
Goodwill
4,088,403
4,045,777
626,611
Total assets
23,220,556
22,392,719
3,468,190
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
699,394
752,474
116,545
Deferred revenue
511,617
517,921
80,216
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
854,835
752,881
116,606
Amount due to related parties
19,462
12,906
1,999
Lease liabilities due within one year
132,793
129,044
19,986
Income tax payable
236,490
140,111
21,700
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions
62,149
45,443
7,038
Total current liabilities
2,516,740
2,350,780
364,090
Deferred tax liabilities
171,803
151,853
23,519
Convertible senior notes
4,658,966
4,617,465
715,154
Share-based compensation liability
875,616
-
-
Lease liabilities
136,436
99,858
15,466
Other non-current liabilities
25,666
135,050
20,916
Total liabilities
8,385,227
7,355,006
1,139,145
Shareholder's equity (i)
14,835,329
15,037,713
2,329,045
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
23,220,556
22,392,719
3,468,190
(i):
As of June 30, 2021, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 411,632,190.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First half year
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
455,528
461,524
71,481
993,239
922,443
142,869
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
52,210
40,072
6,206
104,591
82,615
12,795
Amortization of intangible assets
40,288
36,108
5,592
80,170
73,061
11,316
Share-based compensation
184,100
60,658
9,395
352,627
205,915
31,891
Share of loss (income) on equity method investments
1,967
(1,042
)
(161
)
440
(2,303
)
(357
)
Loss on long-term investments
-
10,500
1,626
6,000
18,000
2,788
Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation
-
-
-
(6,676
)
-
-
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
(15,526
)
(2,405
)
-
(15,526
)
(2,405
)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
(1
)
(1,101
)
(171
)
(1
)
(1,079
)
(167
)
Provision of losses on receivable and other assets
1,060
169
26
406
564
87
Cash received on investment income distribution
-
-
-
1,153
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
39,725
(15,162
)
(2,348
)
1,746
(22,742
)
(3,522
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
42,671
(31,941
)
(4,947
)
43,833
(118,618
)
(18,372
)
Amount due from a related party
230
-
-
2,353
-
-
Rental deposits
363
(1,951
)
(302
)
190
(592
)
(92
)
Deferred tax assets
435
(627
)
(97
)
2,473
(1,234
)
(191
)
Other non-current assets
3,411
36,720
5,687
18,251
49,050
7,597
Accounts payable
63,598
48,889
7,572
(16,475
)
47,822
7,407
Income tax payable
44,712
(119,269
)
(18,472
)
65,056
(96,378
)
(14,927
)
Deferred revenue
(12,249
)
16,464
2,550
(33,272
)
16,085
2,491
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(59,987
)
23,189
3,592
(214,230
)
(95,783
)
(14,835
)
Amount due to related parties
(16,217
)
600
93
(11,233
)
(6,556
)
(1,015
)
Deferred tax liability
(10,072
)
(9,027
)
(1,398
)
(20,043
)
(18,265
)
(2,829
)
Share-based compensation liability
-
(678,153
)
(105,033
)
-
(678,153
)
(105,033
)
Other non-current liabilities
(24,522
)
(28,877
)
(4,472
)
(19,852
)
(24,517
)
(3,797
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
807,250
(167,783
)
(25,986
)
1,350,746
333,809
51,699
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(45,803
)
(20,020
)
(3,101
)
(83,970
)
(45,203
)
(7,001
)
Payment for long-term investments
-
(300,000
)
(46,464
)
(4,500
)
(300,000
)
(46,464
)
Purchase of short-term deposits
(4,941,858
)
(1,566,688
)
(242,649
)
(8,241,858
)
(2,476,688
)
(383,590
)
Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits
8,306,434
2,089,618
323,641
11,285,574
2,658,912
411,813
Payment for short-term investments
-
-
-
(10,000
)
-
-
Cash received from sales of short-term investment
-
-
-
10,000
-
-
Cash received on investment income distribution
-
-
-
-
5,610
869
Cash of disposed subsidiaries
-
(8,750
)
(1,355
)
-
(8,750
)
(1,355
)
Purchase of long-term deposits
(2,800,000
)
(250,000
)
(38,720
)
(2,800,000
)
(250,000
)
(38,720
)
Other investing activities
15
2,390
370
(776
)
2,393
371
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
518,788
(53,450
)
(8,278
)
154,470
(413,726
)
(64,077
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Deferred payment for business acquisition
(18,355
)
-
-
(18,355
)
(12,907
)
(1,999
)
Proceeds from exercise of share options
1
310
48
1
310
48
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
(103,072
)
(15,964
)
-
(106,151
)
(16,441
)
Repurchase of subsidiary's share options
-
(2,780
)
(431
)
-
(5,561
)
(861
)
Dividends payment
(1,123,983
)
(852,743
)
(132,073
)
(1,123,983
)
(852,743
)
(132,073
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,142,337
)
(958,285
)
(148,420
)
(1,142,337
)
(977,052
)
(151,326
)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(5,332
)
(28,952
)
(4,484
)
1,961
(25,036
)
(3,877
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
178,369
(1,208,470
)
(187,168
)
364,840
(1,082,005
)
(167,581
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
2,799,214
3,492,537
540,925
2,612,743
3,366,072
521,338
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
2,977,583
2,284,067
353,757
2,977,583
2,284,067
353,757
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.
Three months
Three months
Three months
Ended June 30, 2020
Ended June 30, 2021
Ended June 30, 2021
GAAP
RMB
Amortization
of intangible
assets from
business
acquisitions
RMB
Share-based
compensation
RMB
Tax
impacts
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
RMB
Amortization
of intangible
assets from
business
acquisitions
RMB
Share-based
compensation
RMB
Tax
impacts
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
US$
Amortization
of intangible
assets from
business
acquisitions
US$
Share-based
compensation
US$
Tax
impacts
(ii)
US$
Non-GAAP
US$
Cost of revenues
(2,036,305
)
18,929
2,804
-
(2,014,572
)
(2,070,329
)
17,256
4,201
-
(2,048,872
)
(320,653
)
2,673
651
-
(317,329
)
Research and development
(279,002
)
2,404
49,985
-
(226,613
)
(268,325
)
1,461
33,965
-
(232,899
)
(41,558
)
226
5,261
-
(36,071
)
Sales and marketing
(651,500
)
17,702
43,123
-
(590,675
)
(650,236
)
16,137
14,588
-
(619,511
)
(100,709
)
2,499
2,259
-
(95,951
)
General and administrative
(180,061
)
-
88,188
-
(91,873
)
(86,747
)
-
7,904
-
(78,843
)
(13,435
)
-
1,224
-
(12,211
)
Cost and operating expenses
(3,146,868
)
39,035
184,100
-
(2,923,733
)
(3,075,637
)
34,854
60,658
-
(2,980,125
)
(476,355
)
5,398
9,395
-
(461,562
)
Income from operations
812,713
39,035
184,100
-
1,035,848
686,345
34,854
60,658
-
781,857
106,302
5,398
9,395
-
121,095
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.
456,400
39,035
184,100
(9,759
)
669,776
464,160
34,854
60,658
(8,714
)
550,958
71,889
5,398
9,395
(1,351
)
85,331
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.
First half year
First half year
First half year
Ended June 30, 2020
Ended June 30, 2021
Ended June 30, 2021
GAAP
RMB
Amortization
of intangible
assets from
business
acquisitions
RMB
Share-based
compensation
RMB
Tax
impacts
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
RMB
Amortization
of intangible
assets from
business
acquisitions
RMB
Share-based
compensation
RMB
Tax
impacts
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
US$
Amortization
of intangible
assets from
business
acquisitions
US$
Share-based
compensation
US$
Tax
impacts
(ii)
US$
Non-GAAP
US$
Cost of revenues
(3,913,221
)
37,574
9,773
-
(3,865,874
)
(4,008,574
)
34,567
7,925
-
(3,966,082
)
(620,849
)
5,354
1,227
-
(614,268
)
Research and development
(541,161
)
4,772
92,745
-
(443,644
)
(554,818
)
3,660
74,174
-
(476,984
)
(85,930
)
567
11,488
-
(73,875
)
Sales and marketing
(1,361,308
)
35,138
90,197
-
(1,235,973
)
(1,263,809
)
32,326
32,144
-
(1,199,339
)
(195,739
)
5,007
4,978
-
(185,754
)
General and administrative
(357,310
)
-
159,912
-
(197,398
)
(264,709
)
-
91,672
-
(173,037
)
(40,998
)
-
14,198
-
(26,800
)
Cost and operating expenses
(6,173,000
)
77,484
352,627
-
(5,742,889
)
(6,091,910
)
70,553
205,915
-
(5,815,442
)
(943,516
)
10,928
31,891
-
(900,697
)
Income from operations
1,406,784
77,484
352,627
-
1,836,895
1,166,568
70,553
205,915
-
1,443,036
180,679
10,928
31,891
-
223,498
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.
995,306
77,484
352,627
(19,371
)
1,406,046
925,819
70,553
205,915
(17,639
)
1,184,648
143,392
10,928
31,891
(2,732
)
183,479
(ii)
Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended June 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
1,884,821
216,511
-
2,101,332
325,455
Value-added service
1,210,220
297,038
-
1,507,258
233,445
Mobile marketing
51,601
-
-
51,601
7,992
Mobile games
9,182
-
-
9,182
1,422
Other services
1,706
-
635
2,341
362
Total net revenues
3,157,530
513,549
635
3,671,714
568,676
Cost and expenses (iii):
Cost of revenues
(1,796,504
)
(266,197
)
(7,628
)
(2,070,329
)
(320,653
)
Research and development
(195,371
)
(72,954
)
-
(268,325
)
(41,558
)
Sales and marketing
(378,938
)
(270,266
)
(1,032
)
(650,236
)
(100,709
)
General and administrative
(140,905
)
59,205
(5,047
)
(86,747
)
(13,435
)
Total cost and expenses
(2,511,718
)
(550,212
)
(13,707
)
(3,075,637
)
(476,355
)
Other operating income
65,445
24,798
25
90,268
13,981
Income (loss) from operations
711,257
(11,865
)
(13,047
)
686,345
106,302
Interest income
94,112
291
45
94,448
14,628
Interest expense
(18,302
)
-
-
(18,302
)
(2,835
)
Other gain or loss, net
(10,500
)
-
-
(10,500
)
(1,626
)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments
776,567
(11,574
)
(13,002
)
751,991
116,469
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(296,344
)
4,835
-
(291,509
)
(45,149
)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments
480,223
(6,739
)
(13,002
)
460,482
71,320
Share of income on equity method investments
1,042
-
-
1,042
161
Net income (loss)
481,265
(6,739
)
(13,002
)
461,524
71,481
(iii)
Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
Ended June 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
2,640
1,561
-
4,201
651
Research and development
29,663
4,302
-
33,965
5,261
Sales and marketing
12,971
1,617
-
14,588
2,259
General and administrative
79,308
(71,404
)
-
7,904
1,224
Total cost and expenses
124,582
(63,924
)
-
60,658
9,395
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended June 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
711,257
(11,865
)
(13,047
)
686,345
106,302
Share-based compensation
124,582
(63,924
)
-
60,658
9,395
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
34,854
-
34,854
5,398
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
835,839
(40,935
)
(13,047
)
781,857
121,095
Net income (loss)
481,265
(6,739
)
(13,002
)
461,524
71,481
Share-based compensation
124,582
(63,924
)
-
60,658
9,395
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
34,854
-
34,854
5,398
Tax impacts
-
(8,714
)
-
(8,714
)
(1,351
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
605,847
(44,523
)
(13,002
)
548,322
84,923
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$1
Net revenues:
Live video service
2,411,223
191,653
-
2,602,876
368,413
Value-added service
878,804
325,516
-
1,204,320
170,460
Mobile marketing
37,964
-
-
37,964
5,373
Mobile games
11,564
-
-
11,564
1,637
Other services
1,163
-
10,365
11,528
1,633
Total net revenues
3,340,718
517,169
10,365
3,868,252
547,516
Cost and expenses (iv):
Cost of revenues
(1,792,442
)
(232,445
)
(11,418
)
(2,036,305
)
(288,220
)
Research and development
(202,774
)
(76,228
)
-
(279,002
)
(39,490
)
Sales and marketing
(337,196
)
(314,293
)
(11
)
(651,500
)
(92,214
)
General and administrative
(154,161
)
(19,828
)
(6,072
)
(180,061
)
(25,486
)
Total cost and expenses
(2,486,573
)
(642,794
)
(17,501
)
(3,146,868
)
(445,410
)
Other operating income
91,190
-
139
91,329
12,927
Income (loss) from operations
945,335
(125,625
)
(6,997
)
812,713
115,033
Interest income
107,776
689
71
108,536
15,362
Interest expense
(20,121
)
-
-
(20,121
)
(2,848
)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments
1,032,990
(124,936
)
(6,926
)
901,128
127,547
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(444,278
)
645
-
(443,633
)
(62,792
)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments
588,712
(124,291
)
(6,926
)
457,495
64,755
Share of loss on equity method investments
(1,967
)
-
-
(1,967
)
(278
)
Net income (loss)
586,745
(124,291
)
(6,926
)
455,528
64,477
(iv)
Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
Ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
3,396
(592
)
-
2,804
397
Research and development
36,670
13,315
-
49,985
7,075
Sales and marketing
38,905
4,218
-
43,123
6,104
General and administrative
78,250
7,280
2,658
88,188
12,482
Total cost and expenses
157,221
24,221
2,658
184,100
26,058
1
All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
945,335
(125,625
)
(6,997
)
812,713
115,033
Share-based compensation
157,221
24,221
2,658
184,100
26,058
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
39,035
-
39,035
5,525
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
1,102,556
(62,369
)
(4,339
)
1,035,848
146,616
Net income (loss)
586,745
(124,291
)
(6,926
)
455,528
64,477
Share-based compensation
157,221
24,221
2,658
184,100
26,058
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
39,035
-
39,035
5,525
Tax impacts
-
(9,759
)
-
(9,759
)
(1,381
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
743,966
(70,794
)
(4,268
)
668,904
94,679
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First half year
Ended June 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
3,595,710
467,717
-
4,063,427
629,345
Value-added service
2,349,235
613,536
-
2,962,771
458,875
Mobile marketing
90,318
-
-
90,318
13,988
Mobile games
20,366
-
-
20,366
3,154
Other services
3,674
-
1,754
5,428
841
Total net revenues
6,059,303
1,081,253
1,754
7,142,310
1,106,203
Cost and expenses (v):
Cost of revenues
(3,453,399
)
(547,186
)
(7,989
)
(4,008,574
)
(620,849
)
Research and development
(400,701
)
(154,117
)
-
(554,818
)
(85,930
)
Sales and marketing
(705,767
)
(556,976
)
(1,066
)
(1,263,809
)
(195,739
)
General and administrative
(300,356
)
45,084
(9,437
)
(264,709
)
(40,998
)
Total cost and expenses
(4,860,223
)
(1,213,195
)
(18,492
)
(6,091,910
)
(943,516
)
Other operating income
85,406
30,736
26
116,168
17,992
Income (loss) from operations
1,284,486
(101,206
)
(16,712
)
1,166,568
180,679
Interest income
190,455
596
91
191,142
29,604
Interest expense
(36,663
)
-
-
(36,663
)
(5,678
)
Other gain or loss, net
(18,000
)
-
-
(18,000
)
(2,788
)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments
1,420,278
(100,610
)
(16,621
)
1,303,047
201,817
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(389,946
)
7,039
-
(382,907
)
(59,305
)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments
1,030,332
(93,571
)
(16,621
)
920,140
142,512
Share of income on equity method investments
2,303
-
-
2,303
357
Net income (loss)
1,032,635
(93,571
)
(16,621
)
922,443
142,869
(v)
Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
First half year
Ended June 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
4,965
2,960
-
7,925
1,227
Research and development
60,188
13,986
-
74,174
11,488
Sales and marketing
25,877
6,267
-
32,144
4,978
General and administrative
160,792
(69,120
)
-
91,672
14,198
Total cost and expenses
251,822
(45,907
)
-
205,915
31,891
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First half year
ended June 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
1,284,486
(101,206
)
(16,712
)
1,166,568
180,679
Share-based compensation
251,822
(45,907
)
-
205,915
31,891
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
70,553
-
70,553
10,928
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
1,536,308
(76,560
)
(16,712
)
1,443,036
223,498
Net income (loss)
1,032,635
(93,571
)
(16,621
)
922,443
142,869
Share-based compensation
251,822
(45,907
)
-
205,915
31,891
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
70,553
-
70,553
10,928
Tax impacts
-
(17,639
)
-
(17,639
)
(2,732
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
1,284,457
(86,564
)
(16,621
)
1,181,272
182,956
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First half year
Ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
4,737,168
197,712
-
4,934,880
698,487
Value-added service
1,678,907
701,167
-
2,380,074
336,878
Mobile marketing
95,119
-
-
95,119
13,463
Mobile games
24,255
-
-
24,255
3,433
Other services
7,358
-
20,650
28,008
3,964
Total net revenues
6,542,807
898,879
20,650
7,462,336
1,056,225
Cost and expenses (vi):
Cost of revenues
(3,528,959
)
(364,723
)
(19,539
)
(3,913,221
)
(553,880
)
Research and development
(386,674
)
(154,487
)
-
(541,161
)
(76,596
)
Sales and marketing
(731,560
)
(629,714
)
(34
)
(1,361,308
)
(192,681
)
General and administrative
(297,296
)
(47,508
)
(12,506
)
(357,310
)
(50,574
)
Total cost and expenses
(4,944,489
)
(1,196,432
)
(32,079
)
(6,173,000
)
(873,731
)
Other operating income
117,309
-
139
117,448
16,624
Income (loss) from operations
1,715,627
(297,553
)
(11,290
)
1,406,784
199,118
Interest income
237,054
2,161
144
239,359
33,879
Interest expense
(39,940
)
-
-
(39,940
)
(5,653
)
Other gain or loss, net
(6,000
)
-
-
(6,000
)
(849
)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments
1,906,741
(295,392
)
(11,146
)
1,600,203
226,495
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(612,490
)
5,966
-
(606,524
)
(85,848
)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments
1,294,251
(289,426
)
(11,146
)
993,679
140,647
Share of loss on equity method investments
(440
)
-
-
(440
)
(62
)
Net income (loss)
1,293,811
(289,426
)
(11,146
)
993,239
140,585
(vi)
Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
First half year
ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
9,007
766
-
9,773
1,383
Research and development
63,472
29,273
-
92,745
13,127
Sales and marketing
84,346
5,851
-
90,197
12,767
General and administrative
133,234
21,401
5,277
159,912
22,634
Total cost and expenses
290,059
57,291
5,277
352,627
49,911
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First half year
ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
1,715,627
(297,553
)
(11,290
)
1,406,784
199,118
Share-based compensation
290,059
57,291
5,277
352,627
49,911
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
77,484
-
77,484
10,966
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
2,005,686
(162,778
)
(6,013
)
1,836,895
259,995
Net income (loss)
1,293,811
(289,426
)
(11,146
)
993,239
140,585
Share-based compensation
290,059
57,291
5,277
352,627
49,911
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions