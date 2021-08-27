Hello : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 (Form 6-K) 08/27/2021 | 04:13am EDT Send by mail :

Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 BEIJING, CHINA, August 26, 2021 - Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (the 'Company'), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Second Quarter of 2021 Highlights • Net revenues decreased by 5.1% year over year to RMB3,671.7 million (US$568.7 million*) in the second quarter of 2021. • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. increased to RMB464.2 million (US$71.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB456.4 million in the same period of 2020. • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB551.0 million (US$85.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB669.8 million in the same period of 2020. • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ('ADS') was RMB2.15 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the same period of 2020. • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.54 (US$0.39) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.05 in the same period of 2020. • Monthly Active Users ('MAU') on the Company application were 115.6 million in June 2021, compared to 111.5 million in June 2020. • Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.1 million paying users of Tantan Limited ('Tantan'), were 12.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 12.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, which included 3.9 million paying users of Tantan. First Half of 2021 Highlights • Net revenues decreased 4.3% year over year to RMB7,142.3 million (US$1,106.2 million) for the first half of 2021. • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB925.8 million (US$143.4 million) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB995.3 million during the same period of 2020. • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,184.6 million (US$183.5 million) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB1,406.0 million during the same period of 2020. • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.29 (US$0.66) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB4.57 during the same period of 2020. • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.45 (US$0.84) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB6.39 during the same period of 2020. 'The second quarter of 2021 was a solid quarter with decent financial results and progress on all of our strategic priorities.' commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group. 'The fundamentals of the core Momo as a social platform continued to strengthen. At the same time revenue performance and structure showed solid improvements. The healthy and productive core business gives us important leverage to plow new grounds and build longer term drivers for the group.' * This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. 1 Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results Net revenues Total net revenues were RMB3,671.7 million (US$568.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5.1% from RMB3,868.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Live video service revenues were RMB2,101.3 million (US$325.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 19.3% from RMB2,602.9 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to our structural reform on the Company's core live video business, which was used to revive the long tail content ecosystem. The decrease was partially offset by the growth from Tantan's live video service revenues, which were RMB216.5 million (US$33.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB191.7 million in the same period of 2020. Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,507.3 million (US$233.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 25.2% from RMB1,204.3 million during the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative products and operational ideas launched, and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the virtual gift revenues of new applications. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan, due to the decrease of paying users of Tantan. Mobile marketing revenues were RMB51.6 million (US$8.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 35.9% from RMB38.0 million during the same period of 2020. The increase in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the increased demand from brand marketers. Mobile games revenues were RMB9.2 million (US$1.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 20.6% from RMB11.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games. Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,340.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 to RMB3,157.5 million (US$489.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB517.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 to RMB513.5 million (US$79.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which was mainly due to the decrease in the membership subscription revenues. Cost and expenses Cost and expenses were RMB3,075.6 million (US$476.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 2.3% from RMB3,146.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses due to the fair value remeasurement of liability classified options granted to Tantan's founders; (b) a decrease in infrastructure-related spending, such as server depreciation costs; (c) a decrease in commission fees paid to payment channels. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service, an increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Tantan's live video service, and an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to promote our core live video services. 2 Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,980.1 million (US$461.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.9% from RMB2,923.7 million during the same period of 2020. Other operating income Other operating income was RMB90.3 million (US$14.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease from RMB91.3 million during the second quarter of 2020. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives. Income from operations Income from operations was RMB686.3 million (US$106.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB812.7 million during the same period of 2020. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB711.3 million (US$110.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB945.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB11.9 million (US$1.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to loss from operations of RMB125.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB781.9 million (US$121.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB1,035.8 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB835.8 million (US$129.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB1,102.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB40.9 million (US$6.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB62.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Income tax expenses Income tax expenses were RMB291.5 million (US$45.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, decreasing from RMB443.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to (a) the lower profit in the second quarter of 2021; and (b) less payment of withholding income tax on dividends distributed by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ('WFOE') in China to our offshore entity in the second quarter of 2021. The dividends of RMB1,300.0 million (US$201.3 million) and withholding income tax of RMB130.0 million (US$20.1 million) were paid in the second quarter of 2021. Net income Net income was RMB461.5 million (US$71.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB455.5 million during the same period of 2020. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB481.3 million (US$74.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB586.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB6.7 million (US$1.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB124.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. 3 Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB548.3 million (US$84.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB668.9 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB605.8 million (US$93.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB744.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB44.5 million (US$6.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB70.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB464.2 million (US$71.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB456.4 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB551.0 million (US$85.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB669.8 million during the same period of 2020. Net income per ADS Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.15 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.54 (US$0.39) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.05 in the second quarter of 2020. Cash and cash flow As of June 30, 2021, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,450.0 million (US$2,392.9 million), compared to RMB16,482.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB167.8 million (US$26.0 million), compared to a net cash provided by operating activities of RMB807.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was mainly due to the cash payment of RMB678.2 million (US$105.0 million) we made to Tantan's founders to settle the previously granted liability-classified share options upon their termination of services with Tantan in the second quarter of 2021. First Half of 2021 Financial Results Net revenues for the first half of 2021 were RMB7,142.3 million (US$1,106.2 million), a decrease of 4.3% from RMB7,462.3 million in the same period of 2020. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB925.8 million (US$143.4 million) for the first half of 2021, compared to RMB995.3 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,184.6 million (US$183.5 million) for the first half of 2021, compared to RMB1,406.0 million during the same period of 2020. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.29 (US$0.66) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB4.57 in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.45 (US$0.84) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB6.39 in the same period of 2020. 4 Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB333.8 million (US$51.7 million) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB1,350.7 million in the same period of 2020. Recent Developments Execution of share repurchase program On September 3, 2020, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of August 26, 2021, the Company has repurchased 13.46 million ADSs for US$173.4 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$12.87 per ADS. Business Outlook For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.65 billion to RMB3.75 billion, representing a decrease of 3.1% to 0.4% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change. Note 1: Non-GAAP measures To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release. 5 Conference Call Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on August 26, 2021). All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID. PRE-REGISTER LINK http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5771017 To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly. A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, September 3, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows: International: +61-2-8199-0299 U.S. Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 Passcode: 5771017 Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.immomo.com. About Hello Group Inc. We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users. For investor and media inquiries, please contact: Hello Group Inc. Investor Relations Phone: +86-10-5731-0538 Email: ir@immomo.com Christensen In China Mr. Eric Yuan Phone: +86-10-5900-1548 E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com 6 In US Ms. Linda Bergkamp Phone: +1-480-614-3004 Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com Safe Harbor Statement This news release contains 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program. Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter of 2021 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release. 7 Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months First half year Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 2,602,876 2,101,332 325,455 4,934,880 4,063,427 629,345 Value-added service 1,204,320 1,507,258 233,445 2,380,074 2,962,771 458,875 Mobile marketing 37,964 51,601 7,992 95,119 90,318 13,988 Mobile games 11,564 9,182 1,422 24,255 20,366 3,154 Other services 11,528 2,341 362 28,008 5,428 841 Total net revenues 3,868,252 3,671,714 568,676 7,462,336 7,142,310 1,106,203 Cost and expenses: Cost of revenues (2,036,305 ) (2,070,329 ) (320,653 ) (3,913,221 ) (4,008,574 ) (620,849 ) Research and development (279,002 ) (268,325 ) (41,558 ) (541,161 ) (554,818 ) (85,930 ) Sales and marketing (651,500 ) (650,236 ) (100,709 ) (1,361,308 ) (1,263,809 ) (195,739 ) General and administrative (180,061 ) (86,747 ) (13,435 ) (357,310 ) (264,709 ) (40,998 ) Total cost and expenses (3,146,868 ) (3,075,637 ) (476,355 ) (6,173,000 ) (6,091,910 ) (943,516 ) Other operating income 91,329 90,268 13,981 117,448 116,168 17,992 Income from operations 812,713 686,345 106,302 1,406,784 1,166,568 180,679 Interest income 108,536 94,448 14,628 239,359 191,142 29,604 Interest expense (20,121 ) (18,302 ) (2,835 ) (39,940 ) (36,663 ) (5,678 ) Other gain or loss, net - (10,500 ) (1,626 ) (6,000 ) (18,000 ) (2,788 ) Income before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 901,128 751,991 116,469 1,600,203 1,303,047 201,817 Income tax expenses (443,633 ) (291,509 ) (45,149 ) (606,524 ) (382,907 ) (59,305 ) Income before share of income on equity method investments 457,495 460,482 71,320 993,679 920,140 142,512 Share of (loss) income on equity method investments (1,967 ) 1,042 161 (440 ) 2,303 357 Net income 455,528 461,524 71,481 993,239 922,443 142,869 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (872 ) (2,636 ) (408 ) (2,067 ) (3,376 ) (523 ) Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 456,400 464,160 71,889 995,306 925,819 143,392 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 1.09 1.13 0.17 2.38 2.25 0.35 Diluted 1.05 1.07 0.17 2.29 2.15 0.33 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 417,559,984 411,540,714 411,540,714 417,427,113 411,753,583 411,753,583 Diluted 452,500,168 449,020,572 449,020,572 452,915,745 448,597,242 448,597,242 8 Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months First half year Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 455,528 461,524 71,481 993,239 922,443 142,869 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment 8,818 (28,396 ) (4,398 ) 7,951 (32,198 ) (4,987 ) Comprehensive income 464,346 433,128 67,083 1,001,190 890,245 137,882 Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-controlling interest (1,423 ) (6,162 ) (954 ) (6,992 ) (5,783 ) (896 ) Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 465,769 439,290 68,037 1,008,182 896,028 138,778 9 Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31 June 30 June 30 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,363,942 2,204,455 341,427 Short-term deposits 7,566,250 7,365,886 1,140,830 Restricted cash 2,130 2,133 330 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB15,390 and RMB15,954 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively 200,831 217,063 33,619 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 613,696 733,792 113,650 Total current assets 11,746,849 10,523,329 1,629,856 Long-term deposits 5,550,000 5,800,000 898,306 Long-term restricted cash - 77,479 12,000 Right-of-use assets, net 278,175 223,901 34,678 Property and equipment, net 265,765 224,964 34,842 Intangible assets, net 687,211 607,411 94,076 Rental deposits 21,794 22,386 3,467 Long-term investments 454,996 733,689 113,634 Other non-current assets 94,868 100,054 15,496 Deferred tax assets 32,495 33,729 5,224 Goodwill 4,088,403 4,045,777 626,611 Total assets 23,220,556 22,392,719 3,468,190 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 699,394 752,474 116,545 Deferred revenue 511,617 517,921 80,216 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 854,835 752,881 116,606 Amount due to related parties 19,462 12,906 1,999 Lease liabilities due within one year 132,793 129,044 19,986 Income tax payable 236,490 140,111 21,700 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 62,149 45,443 7,038 Total current liabilities 2,516,740 2,350,780 364,090 Deferred tax liabilities 171,803 151,853 23,519 Convertible senior notes 4,658,966 4,617,465 715,154 Share-based compensation liability 875,616 - - Lease liabilities 136,436 99,858 15,466 Other non-current liabilities 25,666 135,050 20,916 Total liabilities 8,385,227 7,355,006 1,139,145 Shareholder's equity (i) 14,835,329 15,037,713 2,329,045 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 23,220,556 22,392,719 3,468,190 (i): As of June 30, 2021, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 411,632,190. 10 Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months First half year Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 455,528 461,524 71,481 993,239 922,443 142,869 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 52,210 40,072 6,206 104,591 82,615 12,795 Amortization of intangible assets 40,288 36,108 5,592 80,170 73,061 11,316 Share-based compensation 184,100 60,658 9,395 352,627 205,915 31,891 Share of loss (income) on equity method investments 1,967 (1,042 ) (161 ) 440 (2,303 ) (357 ) Loss on long-term investments - 10,500 1,626 6,000 18,000 2,788 Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation - - - (6,676 ) - - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - (15,526 ) (2,405 ) - (15,526 ) (2,405 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (1 ) (1,101 ) (171 ) (1 ) (1,079 ) (167 ) Provision of losses on receivable and other assets 1,060 169 26 406 564 87 Cash received on investment income distribution - - - 1,153 - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 39,725 (15,162 ) (2,348 ) 1,746 (22,742 ) (3,522 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,671 (31,941 ) (4,947 ) 43,833 (118,618 ) (18,372 ) Amount due from a related party 230 - - 2,353 - - Rental deposits 363 (1,951 ) (302 ) 190 (592 ) (92 ) Deferred tax assets 435 (627 ) (97 ) 2,473 (1,234 ) (191 ) Other non-current assets 3,411 36,720 5,687 18,251 49,050 7,597 Accounts payable 63,598 48,889 7,572 (16,475 ) 47,822 7,407 Income tax payable 44,712 (119,269 ) (18,472 ) 65,056 (96,378 ) (14,927 ) Deferred revenue (12,249 ) 16,464 2,550 (33,272 ) 16,085 2,491 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (59,987 ) 23,189 3,592 (214,230 ) (95,783 ) (14,835 ) Amount due to related parties (16,217 ) 600 93 (11,233 ) (6,556 ) (1,015 ) Deferred tax liability (10,072 ) (9,027 ) (1,398 ) (20,043 ) (18,265 ) (2,829 ) Share-based compensation liability - (678,153 ) (105,033 ) - (678,153 ) (105,033 ) Other non-current liabilities (24,522 ) (28,877 ) (4,472 ) (19,852 ) (24,517 ) (3,797 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 807,250 (167,783 ) (25,986 ) 1,350,746 333,809 51,699 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (45,803 ) (20,020 ) (3,101 ) (83,970 ) (45,203 ) (7,001 ) Payment for long-term investments - (300,000 ) (46,464 ) (4,500 ) (300,000 ) (46,464 ) Purchase of short-term deposits (4,941,858 ) (1,566,688 ) (242,649 ) (8,241,858 ) (2,476,688 ) (383,590 ) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 8,306,434 2,089,618 323,641 11,285,574 2,658,912 411,813 Payment for short-term investments - - - (10,000 ) - - Cash received from sales of short-term investment - - - 10,000 - - Cash received on investment income distribution - - - - 5,610 869 Cash of disposed subsidiaries - (8,750 ) (1,355 ) - (8,750 ) (1,355 ) Purchase of long-term deposits (2,800,000 ) (250,000 ) (38,720 ) (2,800,000 ) (250,000 ) (38,720 ) Other investing activities 15 2,390 370 (776 ) 2,393 371 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 518,788 (53,450 ) (8,278 ) 154,470 (413,726 ) (64,077 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Deferred payment for business acquisition (18,355 ) - - (18,355 ) (12,907 ) (1,999 ) Proceeds from exercise of share options 1 310 48 1 310 48 Repurchase of ordinary shares - (103,072 ) (15,964 ) - (106,151 ) (16,441 ) Repurchase of subsidiary's share options - (2,780 ) (431 ) - (5,561 ) (861 ) Dividends payment (1,123,983 ) (852,743 ) (132,073 ) (1,123,983 ) (852,743 ) (132,073 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,142,337 ) (958,285 ) (148,420 ) (1,142,337 ) (977,052 ) (151,326 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (5,332 ) (28,952 ) (4,484 ) 1,961 (25,036 ) (3,877 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 178,369 (1,208,470 ) (187,168 ) 364,840 (1,082,005 ) (167,581 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 2,799,214 3,492,537 540,925 2,612,743 3,366,072 521,338 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 2,977,583 2,284,067 353,757 2,977,583 2,284,067 353,757 11 Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures. Three months Three months Three months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2021 Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP

RMB Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-based

compensation

RMB Tax

impacts

(ii)

RMB Non-GAAP

RMB GAAP

RMB Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-based

compensation

RMB Tax

impacts

(ii)

RMB Non-GAAP

RMB GAAP

US$ Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

US$ Share-based

compensation

US$ Tax

impacts

(ii)

US$ Non-GAAP

US$ Cost of revenues (2,036,305 ) 18,929 2,804 - (2,014,572 ) (2,070,329 ) 17,256 4,201 - (2,048,872 ) (320,653 ) 2,673 651 - (317,329 ) Research and development (279,002 ) 2,404 49,985 - (226,613 ) (268,325 ) 1,461 33,965 - (232,899 ) (41,558 ) 226 5,261 - (36,071 ) Sales and marketing (651,500 ) 17,702 43,123 - (590,675 ) (650,236 ) 16,137 14,588 - (619,511 ) (100,709 ) 2,499 2,259 - (95,951 ) General and administrative (180,061 ) - 88,188 - (91,873 ) (86,747 ) - 7,904 - (78,843 ) (13,435 ) - 1,224 - (12,211 ) Cost and operating expenses (3,146,868 ) 39,035 184,100 - (2,923,733 ) (3,075,637 ) 34,854 60,658 - (2,980,125 ) (476,355 ) 5,398 9,395 - (461,562 ) Income from operations 812,713 39,035 184,100 - 1,035,848 686,345 34,854 60,658 - 781,857 106,302 5,398 9,395 - 121,095 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 456,400 39,035 184,100 (9,759 ) 669,776 464,160 34,854 60,658 (8,714 ) 550,958 71,889 5,398 9,395 (1,351 ) 85,331 12 Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued. First half year First half year First half year Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2021 Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP

RMB Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-based

compensation

RMB Tax

impacts

(ii)

RMB Non-GAAP

RMB GAAP

RMB Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-based

compensation

RMB Tax

impacts

(ii)

RMB Non-GAAP

RMB GAAP

US$ Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

US$ Share-based

compensation

US$ Tax

impacts

(ii)

US$ Non-GAAP

US$ Cost of revenues (3,913,221 ) 37,574 9,773 - (3,865,874 ) (4,008,574 ) 34,567 7,925 - (3,966,082 ) (620,849 ) 5,354 1,227 - (614,268 ) Research and development (541,161 ) 4,772 92,745 - (443,644 ) (554,818 ) 3,660 74,174 - (476,984 ) (85,930 ) 567 11,488 - (73,875 ) Sales and marketing (1,361,308 ) 35,138 90,197 - (1,235,973 ) (1,263,809 ) 32,326 32,144 - (1,199,339 ) (195,739 ) 5,007 4,978 - (185,754 ) General and administrative (357,310 ) - 159,912 - (197,398 ) (264,709 ) - 91,672 - (173,037 ) (40,998 ) - 14,198 - (26,800 ) Cost and operating expenses (6,173,000 ) 77,484 352,627 - (5,742,889 ) (6,091,910 ) 70,553 205,915 - (5,815,442 ) (943,516 ) 10,928 31,891 - (900,697 ) Income from operations 1,406,784 77,484 352,627 - 1,836,895 1,166,568 70,553 205,915 - 1,443,036 180,679 10,928 31,891 - 223,498 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 995,306 77,484 352,627 (19,371 ) 1,406,046 925,819 70,553 205,915 (17,639 ) 1,184,648 143,392 10,928 31,891 (2,732 ) 183,479 (ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. 13 Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended June 30, 2021 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 1,884,821 216,511 - 2,101,332 325,455 Value-added service 1,210,220 297,038 - 1,507,258 233,445 Mobile marketing 51,601 - - 51,601 7,992 Mobile games 9,182 - - 9,182 1,422 Other services 1,706 - 635 2,341 362 Total net revenues 3,157,530 513,549 635 3,671,714 568,676 Cost and expenses (iii): Cost of revenues (1,796,504 ) (266,197 ) (7,628 ) (2,070,329 ) (320,653 ) Research and development (195,371 ) (72,954 ) - (268,325 ) (41,558 ) Sales and marketing (378,938 ) (270,266 ) (1,032 ) (650,236 ) (100,709 ) General and administrative (140,905 ) 59,205 (5,047 ) (86,747 ) (13,435 ) Total cost and expenses (2,511,718 ) (550,212 ) (13,707 ) (3,075,637 ) (476,355 ) Other operating income 65,445 24,798 25 90,268 13,981 Income (loss) from operations 711,257 (11,865 ) (13,047 ) 686,345 106,302 Interest income 94,112 291 45 94,448 14,628 Interest expense (18,302 ) - - (18,302 ) (2,835 ) Other gain or loss, net (10,500 ) - - (10,500 ) (1,626 ) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 776,567 (11,574 ) (13,002 ) 751,991 116,469 Income tax (expenses) benefits (296,344 ) 4,835 - (291,509 ) (45,149 ) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 480,223 (6,739 ) (13,002 ) 460,482 71,320 Share of income on equity method investments 1,042 - - 1,042 161 Net income (loss) 481,265 (6,739 ) (13,002 ) 461,524 71,481 (iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three months Ended June 30, 2021 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 2,640 1,561 - 4,201 651 Research and development 29,663 4,302 - 33,965 5,261 Sales and marketing 12,971 1,617 - 14,588 2,259 General and administrative 79,308 (71,404 ) - 7,904 1,224 Total cost and expenses 124,582 (63,924 ) - 60,658 9,395 14 Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended June 30, 2021 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Income (loss) from operations 711,257 (11,865 ) (13,047 ) 686,345 106,302 Share-based compensation 124,582 (63,924 ) - 60,658 9,395 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - 34,854 - 34,854 5,398 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 835,839 (40,935 ) (13,047 ) 781,857 121,095 Net income (loss) 481,265 (6,739 ) (13,002 ) 461,524 71,481 Share-based compensation 124,582 (63,924 ) - 60,658 9,395 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - 34,854 - 34,854 5,398 Tax impacts - (8,714 ) - (8,714 ) (1,351 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 605,847 (44,523 ) (13,002 ) 548,322 84,923 15 Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended June 30, 2020 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$1 Net revenues: Live video service 2,411,223 191,653 - 2,602,876 368,413 Value-added service 878,804 325,516 - 1,204,320 170,460 Mobile marketing 37,964 - - 37,964 5,373 Mobile games 11,564 - - 11,564 1,637 Other services 1,163 - 10,365 11,528 1,633 Total net revenues 3,340,718 517,169 10,365 3,868,252 547,516 Cost and expenses (iv): Cost of revenues (1,792,442 ) (232,445 ) (11,418 ) (2,036,305 ) (288,220 ) Research and development (202,774 ) (76,228 ) - (279,002 ) (39,490 ) Sales and marketing (337,196 ) (314,293 ) (11 ) (651,500 ) (92,214 ) General and administrative (154,161 ) (19,828 ) (6,072 ) (180,061 ) (25,486 ) Total cost and expenses (2,486,573 ) (642,794 ) (17,501 ) (3,146,868 ) (445,410 ) Other operating income 91,190 - 139 91,329 12,927 Income (loss) from operations 945,335 (125,625 ) (6,997 ) 812,713 115,033 Interest income 107,776 689 71 108,536 15,362 Interest expense (20,121 ) - - (20,121 ) (2,848 ) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 1,032,990 (124,936 ) (6,926 ) 901,128 127,547 Income tax (expenses) benefits (444,278 ) 645 - (443,633 ) (62,792 ) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 588,712 (124,291 ) (6,926 ) 457,495 64,755 Share of loss on equity method investments (1,967 ) - - (1,967 ) (278 ) Net income (loss) 586,745 (124,291 ) (6,926 ) 455,528 64,477 (iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three months Ended June 30, 2020 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 3,396 (592 ) - 2,804 397 Research and development 36,670 13,315 - 49,985 7,075 Sales and marketing 38,905 4,218 - 43,123 6,104 General and administrative 78,250 7,280 2,658 88,188 12,482 Total cost and expenses 157,221 24,221 2,658 184,100 26,058 1 All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. 16 Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended June 30, 2020 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Income (loss) from operations 945,335 (125,625 ) (6,997 ) 812,713 115,033 Share-based compensation 157,221 24,221 2,658 184,100 26,058 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - 39,035 - 39,035 5,525 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 1,102,556 (62,369 ) (4,339 ) 1,035,848 146,616 Net income (loss) 586,745 (124,291 ) (6,926 ) 455,528 64,477 Share-based compensation 157,221 24,221 2,658 184,100 26,058 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - 39,035 - 39,035 5,525 Tax impacts - (9,759 ) - (9,759 ) (1,381 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 743,966 (70,794 ) (4,268 ) 668,904 94,679 17 Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) First half year Ended June 30, 2021 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 3,595,710 467,717 - 4,063,427 629,345 Value-added service 2,349,235 613,536 - 2,962,771 458,875 Mobile marketing 90,318 - - 90,318 13,988 Mobile games 20,366 - - 20,366 3,154 Other services 3,674 - 1,754 5,428 841 Total net revenues 6,059,303 1,081,253 1,754 7,142,310 1,106,203 Cost and expenses (v): Cost of revenues (3,453,399 ) (547,186 ) (7,989 ) (4,008,574 ) (620,849 ) Research and development (400,701 ) (154,117 ) - (554,818 ) (85,930 ) Sales and marketing (705,767 ) (556,976 ) (1,066 ) (1,263,809 ) (195,739 ) General and administrative (300,356 ) 45,084 (9,437 ) (264,709 ) (40,998 ) Total cost and expenses (4,860,223 ) (1,213,195 ) (18,492 ) (6,091,910 ) (943,516 ) Other operating income 85,406 30,736 26 116,168 17,992 Income (loss) from operations 1,284,486 (101,206 ) (16,712 ) 1,166,568 180,679 Interest income 190,455 596 91 191,142 29,604 Interest expense (36,663 ) - - (36,663 ) (5,678 ) Other gain or loss, net (18,000 ) - - (18,000 ) (2,788 ) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 1,420,278 (100,610 ) (16,621 ) 1,303,047 201,817 Income tax (expenses) benefits (389,946 ) 7,039 - (382,907 ) (59,305 ) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 1,030,332 (93,571 ) (16,621 ) 920,140 142,512 Share of income on equity method investments 2,303 - - 2,303 357 Net income (loss) 1,032,635 (93,571 ) (16,621 ) 922,443 142,869 (v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: First half year Ended June 30, 2021 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 4,965 2,960 - 7,925 1,227 Research and development 60,188 13,986 - 74,174 11,488 Sales and marketing 25,877 6,267 - 32,144 4,978 General and administrative 160,792 (69,120 ) - 91,672 14,198 Total cost and expenses 251,822 (45,907 ) - 205,915 31,891 18 Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) First half year ended June 30, 2021 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Operating income (loss) 1,284,486 (101,206 ) (16,712 ) 1,166,568 180,679 Share-based compensation 251,822 (45,907 ) - 205,915 31,891 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - 70,553 - 70,553 10,928 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,536,308 (76,560 ) (16,712 ) 1,443,036 223,498 Net income (loss) 1,032,635 (93,571 ) (16,621 ) 922,443 142,869 Share-based compensation 251,822 (45,907 ) - 205,915 31,891 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - 70,553 - 70,553 10,928 Tax impacts - (17,639 ) - (17,639 ) (2,732 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,284,457 (86,564 ) (16,621 ) 1,181,272 182,956 19 Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) First half year Ended June 30, 2020 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 4,737,168 197,712 - 4,934,880 698,487 Value-added service 1,678,907 701,167 - 2,380,074 336,878 Mobile marketing 95,119 - - 95,119 13,463 Mobile games 24,255 - - 24,255 3,433 Other services 7,358 - 20,650 28,008 3,964 Total net revenues 6,542,807 898,879 20,650 7,462,336 1,056,225 Cost and expenses (vi): Cost of revenues (3,528,959 ) (364,723 ) (19,539 ) (3,913,221 ) (553,880 ) Research and development (386,674 ) (154,487 ) - (541,161 ) (76,596 ) Sales and marketing (731,560 ) (629,714 ) (34 ) (1,361,308 ) (192,681 ) General and administrative (297,296 ) (47,508 ) (12,506 ) (357,310 ) (50,574 ) Total cost and expenses (4,944,489 ) (1,196,432 ) (32,079 ) (6,173,000 ) (873,731 ) Other operating income 117,309 - 139 117,448 16,624 Income (loss) from operations 1,715,627 (297,553 ) (11,290 ) 1,406,784 199,118 Interest income 237,054 2,161 144 239,359 33,879 Interest expense (39,940 ) - - (39,940 ) (5,653 ) Other gain or loss, net (6,000 ) - - (6,000 ) (849 ) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 1,906,741 (295,392 ) (11,146 ) 1,600,203 226,495 Income tax (expenses) benefits (612,490 ) 5,966 - (606,524 ) (85,848 ) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 1,294,251 (289,426 ) (11,146 ) 993,679 140,647 Share of loss on equity method investments (440 ) - - (440 ) (62 ) Net income (loss) 1,293,811 (289,426 ) (11,146 ) 993,239 140,585 (vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: First half year ended June 30, 2020 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 9,007 766 - 9,773 1,383 Research and development 63,472 29,273 - 92,745 13,127 Sales and marketing 84,346 5,851 - 90,197 12,767 General and administrative 133,234 21,401 5,277 159,912 22,634 Total cost and expenses 290,059 57,291 5,277 352,627 49,911 20 Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) First half year ended June 30, 2020 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Operating income (loss) 1,715,627 (297,553 ) (11,290 ) 1,406,784 199,118 Share-based compensation 290,059 57,291 5,277 352,627 49,911 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - 77,484 - 77,484 10,966 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 2,005,686 (162,778 ) (6,013 ) 1,836,895 259,995 Net income (loss) 1,293,811 (289,426 ) (11,146 ) 993,239 140,585 Share-based compensation 290,059 57,291 5,277 352,627 49,911 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - 77,484 - 77,484 10,966 Tax impacts - (19,371 ) - (19,371 ) (2,742 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,583,870 (174,022 ) (5,869 ) 1,403,979 198,720 21 Attachments Original document

