Purchase of Real Property
On September 18, 2023, Hello Group Inc.'s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing Leguanxing Information Technology Co., Ltd., entered into a real property purchase agreement with Beijing Electronics Zone Co., Ltd. for a real property located in Beijing, China with a total floor area of 34,108.96 square meters for a total consideration of RMB845,999,603.90, for business purposes.
