Hello Group Inc, formerly Momo Inc, is a China-based online social and entertainment company. Through Momo, Tantan and others, the Company enables users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan is a social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. The Company also operates other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from its users.

Sector Software