SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hello Pal International : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

01/31/2022 | 03:22pm EST
HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

November 30,

February 28,

2021

2021

Note

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,776,313

1,415,013

Receivables

337,218

1,675,126

Prepaid expenses

917,091

506,306

Due from related parties

8

363,862

-

3,394,484

3,596,445

Cryptocurrency

3

753,566

-

Property and equipment

4

1,163,776

168,068

Investment in associate

7

233,102

-

Mining assets

5

9,928,422

-

Software application

6

2,261,149

2,615,708

Total assets

17,734,499

6,380,221

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

15

469,736

817,458

Due to related parties

8

258,568

773,727

Lease obligations - short-term

10

20,174

43,626

Loan payable

11

-

10,000

748,478

1,644,811

Lease obligations

10

-

8,864

Convertible notes - liability component

12

88,798

143,082

837,276

1,796,757

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

13

28,174,252

18,883,542

Subscription receivable

13

(300,000)

(300,000)

Shares to be issued

14

2,025,000

2,025,000

Contributed surplus

13

4,662,474

2,566,359

Convertible notes - equity component

12

10,152

16,912

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(230,044)

50,425

Deficit

(21,949,613)

(18,658,774)

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

12,392,221

4,583,464

Attributable to non-controlling interest

4,505,002

-

16,897,223

4,583,464

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

17,734,499

6,380,221

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors on January 25, 2022

"Gunther Roehlig"

Director

"Kean Li Wong"

Director

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the three and nine months ended November 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended

For the nine months

November 30,

ended November 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Note

$

$

$

$

COMMISSION REVENUE

4,390,538

4,449,799

17,596,813

8,740,211

DIRECT COSTS

3,725,732

3,936,828

15,892,908

8,041,825

GROSS PROFIT

664,806

512,971

1,703,905

698,386

CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING REVENUE

420,510

-

1,869,865

-

ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Accounting and audit

15,764

17,100

59,893

50,993

Accretion

12

682

1,471

3,435

13,289

Bitcoin revaluation loss

8

28,065

18,584

28,065

26,204

Depreciation and amortization

4, 5, 6

67,217

134,015

926,697

386,879

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(7,842)

438

(1,988)

1,159

Interest expense

8, 9, 12

5,783

12,158

18,335

69,736

Management and consulting fees

15

25,184

55,836

115,671

153,200

Marketing

905,215

16,610

1,910,160

178,632

Legal

19,664

11,907

70,680

29,763

Office and miscellaneous

94,160

42,780

352,576

103,318

Transfer agent and filing fees

15,167

16,486

60,642

29,665

Salaries and benefits

230,911

168,087

724,426

329,155

Share-based payments

13, 14, 15

-

841,932

1,595,751

909,432

Shareholder communications

218,092

3,127

321,644

4,916

Software application costs

1,006

1,035

4,901

4,185

Total Expenses

(1,619,068)

(1,341,566)

(6,190,888)

(2,290,526)

LOSS BEFORE OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

(533,752)

(828,595)

(2,617,118)

(1,592,140)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Gain on disposal of mining assets

342,955

-

342,955

-

Share of loss in equity accounted investee

(66,898)

-

(66,898)

-

NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(257,695)

(828,595)

(2,341,061)

(1,592,140)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Digital currency revaluation

(127,509)

-

(600,321)

-

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

25,502

9,639

25,695

28,081

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(359,702)

(818,956)

(2,915,687)

(1,564,059)

(LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Shareholders of the Company

(459,184)

(828,595)

(3,290,839)

(1,592,140)

Non-controlling interest

201,489

-

949,778

-

(257,695)

(828,595)

(2,341,061)

(1,592,140)

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Shareholders of the Company

(496,166)

(818,956)

(3,571,308)

(1,564,059)

Non-controlling interest

136,464

-

655,621

-

(359,702)

(818,956)

(2,915,687)

(1,564,059)

NET LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING

165,845,381

118,634,833

162,677,576

97,619,607

4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share figures)

Convertible

Notes -

Number of

Share

Shares to

Subscriptions

Contributed

Equity

Shares

Capital

be issued

Received

Surplus

Component

AOCI

Deficit

NCI

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, February 29, 2020

72,985,091

9,407,317

2,078,700

-

2,580,192

95,513

10,842

(15,058,858)

-

(886,294)

Issuance of common shares pursuant to private

placement (Note 13)

9,993,099

599,586

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

599,586

Share issue costs

-

(14,563)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14,563)

Issuance of common shares pursuant to debt

settlement (Note 13)

17,130,438

1,027,822

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,027,822

Issuance of common shares pursuant to conversion of

convertible notes (Note 12)

14,843,128

890,588

-

-

-

(73,900)

-

-

-

816,688

Issuance of common shares pursuant to Vortex

agreement (Note 14)

23,940,000

3,351,600

(2,078,700)

-

(1,050,300)

-

-

-

-

222,600

Subscriptions received

-

-

-

18,000

-

-

-

-

-

18,000

Share-based payments (Notes 13, 14)

-

-

-

-

1,139,507

-

-

-

-

1,139,507

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

28,081

(1,592,140)

-

(1,564,059)

Balance, November 30, 2020

138,891,756

15,262,350

-

18,000

2,669,399

21,613

38,923

(16,650,998)

-

1,359,287

Issuance of common shares pursuant to private

placement (Note 13)

13,333,332

3,000,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,000,000

Share issue costs

-

(5,545)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,545)

Issuance of common shares pursuant to conversion of

convertible notes (Note 12)

535,714

153,602

-

-

-

(4,701)

-

-

-

148,901

Issuance of common shares pursuant to Vortex

agreement (Note 14)

-

239,400

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

239,400

Subscription receivable (Note 13)

-

(300,000)

-

(18,000)

-

-

-

-

-

(318,000)

Issuance of common shares for exercise of options

693,500

195,235

-

-

(103,040)

-

-

-

-

92,195

Issuance of common shares for exercise of warrants

334,782

38,500

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

38,500

Contingent share consideration (Note 14)

-

-

2,025,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,025,000

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,502

(2,007,776)

-

(1,996,274)

Balance, February 28, 2021

153,789,084

18,583,542

2,025,000

-

2,566,359

16,912

50,425

(18,658,774)

-

4,583,464

Issuance of common shares pursuant to Offering (Note

13)

5,880,000

7,234,000

-

-

116,000

-

-

-

-

7,350,000

Share issue costs

-

(1,418,562)

-

-

379,898

-

-

-

-

(1,038,664)

Issuance of common shares pursuant to conversion of

convertible notes (Note 12)

442,364

64,479

-

-

-

(6,760)

-

-

-

57,719

Issuance of common shares pursuant to acquisition of

Crypto Pal (Note 5)

1,800,000

2,214,000

-

-

36,000

-

-

-

3,849,381

6,099,381

Issuance of shares for services

200,000

134,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

134,000

Issuance of common shares for exercise of options

366,150

68,149

-

-

(31,534)

-

-

-

-

36,615

Issuance of common shares for exercise of warrants

4,176,025

994,644

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

994,644

Share-based payments (Notes 13, 14)

-

-

-

-

1,595,751

-

-

-

-

1,595,751

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(280,469)

(3,290,839)

655,621

(2,915,687)

Balance, November 30, 2021

166,653,623

27,874,252

2,025,000

-

4,662,474

10,152

(230,044)

(21,949,613)

4,505,002

16,897,223

5

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hello Pal International Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 20:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
