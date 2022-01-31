Hello Pal International : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
November 30,
February 28,
2021
2021
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,776,313
1,415,013
Receivables
337,218
1,675,126
Prepaid expenses
917,091
506,306
Due from related parties
8
363,862
-
3,394,484
3,596,445
Cryptocurrency
3
753,566
-
Property and equipment
4
1,163,776
168,068
Investment in associate
7
233,102
-
Mining assets
5
9,928,422
-
Software application
6
2,261,149
2,615,708
Total assets
17,734,499
6,380,221
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
15
469,736
817,458
Due to related parties
8
258,568
773,727
Lease obligations - short-term
10
20,174
43,626
Loan payable
11
-
10,000
748,478
1,644,811
Lease obligations
10
-
8,864
Convertible notes - liability component
12
88,798
143,082
837,276
1,796,757
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
13
28,174,252
18,883,542
Subscription receivable
13
(300,000)
(300,000)
Shares to be issued
14
2,025,000
2,025,000
Contributed surplus
13
4,662,474
2,566,359
Convertible notes - equity component
12
10,152
16,912
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(230,044)
50,425
Deficit
(21,949,613)
(18,658,774)
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
12,392,221
4,583,464
Attributable to non-controlling interest
4,505,002
-
16,897,223
4,583,464
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
17,734,499
6,380,221
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors on January 25, 2022
"Gunther Roehlig"
Director
"Kean Li Wong"
Director
3
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the three and nine months ended November 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended
For the nine months
November 30,
ended November 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Note
$
$
$
$
COMMISSION REVENUE
4,390,538
4,449,799
17,596,813
8,740,211
DIRECT COSTS
3,725,732
3,936,828
15,892,908
8,041,825
GROSS PROFIT
664,806
512,971
1,703,905
698,386
CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING REVENUE
420,510
-
1,869,865
-
ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
Accounting and audit
15,764
17,100
59,893
50,993
Accretion
12
682
1,471
3,435
13,289
Bitcoin revaluation loss
8
28,065
18,584
28,065
26,204
Depreciation and amortization
4, 5, 6
67,217
134,015
926,697
386,879
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(7,842)
438
(1,988)
1,159
Interest expense
8, 9, 12
5,783
12,158
18,335
69,736
Management and consulting fees
15
25,184
55,836
115,671
153,200
Marketing
905,215
16,610
1,910,160
178,632
Legal
19,664
11,907
70,680
29,763
Office and miscellaneous
94,160
42,780
352,576
103,318
Transfer agent and filing fees
15,167
16,486
60,642
29,665
Salaries and benefits
230,911
168,087
724,426
329,155
Share-based payments
13, 14, 15
-
841,932
1,595,751
909,432
Shareholder communications
218,092
3,127
321,644
4,916
Software application costs
1,006
1,035
4,901
4,185
Total Expenses
(1,619,068)
(1,341,566)
(6,190,888)
(2,290,526)
LOSS BEFORE OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
(533,752)
(828,595)
(2,617,118)
(1,592,140)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Gain on disposal of mining assets
342,955
-
342,955
-
Share of loss in equity accounted investee
(66,898)
-
(66,898)
-
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(257,695)
(828,595)
(2,341,061)
(1,592,140)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Digital currency revaluation
(127,509)
-
(600,321)
-
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
25,502
9,639
25,695
28,081
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(359,702)
(818,956)
(2,915,687)
(1,564,059)
(LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Shareholders of the Company
(459,184)
(828,595)
(3,290,839)
(1,592,140)
Non-controlling interest
201,489
-
949,778
-
(257,695)
(828,595)
(2,341,061)
(1,592,140)
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Shareholders of the Company
(496,166)
(818,956)
(3,571,308)
(1,564,059)
Non-controlling interest
136,464
-
655,621
-
(359,702)
(818,956)
(2,915,687)
(1,564,059)
NET LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING
165,845,381
118,634,833
162,677,576
97,619,607
4
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share figures)
Convertible
Notes -
Number of
Share
Shares to
Subscriptions
Contributed
Equity
Shares
Capital
be issued
Received
Surplus
Component
AOCI
Deficit
NCI
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, February 29, 2020
72,985,091
9,407,317
2,078,700
-
2,580,192
95,513
10,842
(15,058,858)
-
(886,294)
Issuance of common shares pursuant to private
placement (Note 13)
9,993,099
599,586
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
599,586
Share issue costs
-
(14,563)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,563)
Issuance of common shares pursuant to debt
settlement (Note 13)
17,130,438
1,027,822
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,027,822
Issuance of common shares pursuant to conversion of
convertible notes (Note 12)
14,843,128
890,588
-
-
-
(73,900)
-
-
-
816,688
Issuance of common shares pursuant to Vortex
agreement (Note 14)
23,940,000
3,351,600
(2,078,700)
-
(1,050,300)
-
-
-
-
222,600
Subscriptions received
-
-
-
18,000
-
-
-
-
-
18,000
Share-based payments (Notes 13, 14)
-
-
-
-
1,139,507
-
-
-
-
1,139,507
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
28,081
(1,592,140)
-
(1,564,059)
Balance, November 30, 2020
138,891,756
15,262,350
-
18,000
2,669,399
21,613
38,923
(16,650,998)
-
1,359,287
Issuance of common shares pursuant to private
placement (Note 13)
13,333,332
3,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,000,000
Share issue costs
-
(5,545)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,545)
Issuance of common shares pursuant to conversion of
convertible notes (Note 12)
535,714
153,602
-
-
-
(4,701)
-
-
-
148,901
Issuance of common shares pursuant to Vortex
agreement (Note 14)
-
239,400
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
239,400
Subscription receivable (Note 13)
-
(300,000)
-
(18,000)
-
-
-
-
-
(318,000)
Issuance of common shares for exercise of options
693,500
195,235
-
-
(103,040)
-
-
-
-
92,195
Issuance of common shares for exercise of warrants
334,782
38,500
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
38,500
Contingent share consideration (Note 14)
-
-
2,025,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,025,000
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,502
(2,007,776)
-
(1,996,274)
Balance, February 28, 2021
153,789,084
18,583,542
2,025,000
-
2,566,359
16,912
50,425
(18,658,774)
-
4,583,464
Issuance of common shares pursuant to Offering (Note
13)
5,880,000
7,234,000
-
-
116,000
-
-
-
-
7,350,000
Share issue costs
-
(1,418,562)
-
-
379,898
-
-
-
-
(1,038,664)
Issuance of common shares pursuant to conversion of
convertible notes (Note 12)
442,364
64,479
-
-
-
(6,760)
-
-
-
57,719
Issuance of common shares pursuant to acquisition of
Crypto Pal (Note 5)
1,800,000
2,214,000
-
-
36,000
-
-
-
3,849,381
6,099,381
Issuance of shares for services
200,000
134,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
134,000
Issuance of common shares for exercise of options
366,150
68,149
-
-
(31,534)
-
-
-
-
36,615
Issuance of common shares for exercise of warrants
4,176,025
994,644
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
994,644
Share-based payments (Notes 13, 14)
-
-
-
-
1,595,751
-
-
-
-
1,595,751
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(280,469)
(3,290,839)
655,621
(2,915,687)
Balance, November 30, 2021
166,653,623
27,874,252
2,025,000
-
4,662,474
10,152
(230,044)
(21,949,613)
4,505,002
16,897,223
5
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
