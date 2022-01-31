Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Hello Pal International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HP   CA4234071054

HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hello Pal International : Certification of Interim Filings - CFO

01/31/2022 | 03:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Gunther Roehlig, Chief Financial Officer of HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC. certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the AIF, if any, interim financial report and interim MD&A, including, for greater certainty, all documents and information that are incorporated by reference in the AIF (together, the "interim filings") of HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC. (the "issuer") for the nine-month period ended November 30, 2021.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: January 27, 2022

"Gunther Roehlig"

_______________________

Gunther Roehlig Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52- 109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Hello Pal International Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 20:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.
03:22pHELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL : Certification of Interim Filings - CFO
PU
03:22pHELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL : Certification of Interim Filings - CEO
PU
03:22pHELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL : Management Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended Nov..
PU
03:22pHELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the thre..
PU
01/27Hello Pal International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL : Engages Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC
PU
2021HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL : Completes Full Upgrade to L7 Miners for LTC and DOGE Mining
PU
2021Hello Pal To Relocate Crypto Mining Rigs to North America
CI
2021Hello Pal To Relocate Crypto Mining Rigs to North America
PU
2021Hello Pal International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28,1 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net income 2022 -3,19 M -2,51 M -2,51 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,7 M 32,7 M 32,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Hello Pal International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,25 CAD
Average target price 1,56 CAD
Spread / Average Target 524%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kean Li Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gang Zhou President & Director
Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jun Chai Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
James Y. Liang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.-37.50%33
SNAP INC.-35.32%48 970
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-32.99%4 275
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-27.80%4 201
ANGI INC.-15.31%3 919