EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
