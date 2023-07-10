EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023

Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023

Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html



