NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US analyst firm Bernstein Research has lowered its target price for Hellofresh from 16 to 11 euros and left its rating at "Underperform". The share price had recently fallen sharply in view of a weak quarterly report and a surprising profit warning only a short time afterwards, wrote analyst William Woods in a study published on Monday. He referred to the weakness in the cooking box business in the USA. He is now taking this weakness into account in his valuation model. The expert continues to view the company's business as "structurally difficult." /ajx/mis

