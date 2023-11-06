CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information
November 06, 2023 at 01:06 pm EST
HelloFresh SE
/ Share Buy Back
HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information
06.11.2023 / 19:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No596/2014 and Article2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2ndInterim Report
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 30 October 2023 to (and including) 03 November 2023, shares were repurchased under the program by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on Xetra as follows:
Trading Date
Aggregated Volume (shares)
Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
30 October 2023
37,250
21.3484
31 October 2023
37,250
20.6803
01 November 2023
20,000
20.6489
02 November 2023
35,510
21.3668
03 November 2023
35,000
21.7052
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).
Berlin, Germany, 06 November 2023
HelloFresh SE
Hellofresh SE is a Germany-based company that provides online food services. The Company offers pre-portioned ingredients that give subscribers the opportunity to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. The users have choice between different kinds of meals and recipes which are delivered on selected weekdays. The Company delivers its products to customers in different geographical regions. The business activities of the Company are divided into two operating segments: the USA segment, which comprises operations in the USA and International segment, which includes operations in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand.