13.11.2023
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 3rd Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 06 November 2023 to (and including) 10 November 2023, shares were repurchased under the program by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading DateAggregated Volume (shares)Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
06 November 2023  34,879   21.3407
07 November 2023  10,121   20.9856
08 November 2023  38,000   20.6899
09 November 2023  10,000   20.3551
10 November 2023  39,294   19.8802

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 13 November 2023

 

HelloFresh SE

 


