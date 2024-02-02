Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: DSR Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dominik Sebastian
Last name(s): Richter
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 500,000 and 110,000 no-par value bearer shares of HelloFresh SE in each case as part of a credit transaction.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
02/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
