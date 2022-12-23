Advanced search
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:45 2022-12-23 am EST
20.97 EUR   +1.43%
10:51aDd : HelloFresh SE: DSR Ventures GmbH, Pledge of 550,000 no-par value bearer shares of HelloFresh SE as part of a credit transaction.
EQ
12/14HELLOFRESH : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
MD
12/02A trend reversal is in sight
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: HelloFresh SE: DSR Ventures GmbH, Pledge of 550,000 no-par value bearer shares of HelloFresh SE as part of a credit transaction.

12/23/2022 | 10:51am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2022 / 16:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: DSR Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dominik Sebastian
Last name(s): Richter
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 550,000 no-par value bearer shares of HelloFresh SE as part of a credit transaction.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
21/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80133  23.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
