Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2024 / 23:33 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Purchase of 16,100 HelloFresh shares (ISIN: DE000A161408) as writer of a put option due to an option exercise by the option holder (put option transaction dated 14.08.2023).

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.0000 EUR 257600.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.0000 EUR 257600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
90141  11.03.2024 CET/CEST

