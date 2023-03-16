DD: HelloFresh SE: TWG Ventures GmbH, sell

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.03.2023 / 18:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|TWG Ventures GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Thomas Wartmut
|Last name(s):
|Griesel
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|Description:
|Sale of 200,000 put options relating to HelloFresh shares (ISIN: DE000A161408) with a strike price of EUR 10.00 and maturity in December 2023 (DE000C4J4Y73).
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.8800 EUR
|176000.0000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.8800 EUR
|176000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|
|Prinzenstraße 89
|
|10969 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
81633 16.03.2023 CET/CEST