DD: HelloFresh SE: TWG Ventures GmbH, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.03.2023 / 18:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Wartmut Last name(s): Griesel Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Description: Sale of 200,000 put options relating to HelloFresh shares (ISIN: DE000A161408) with a strike price of EUR 10.00 and maturity in December 2023 (DE000C4J4Y73).

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.8800 EUR 176000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.8800 EUR 176000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: EUREX MIC: XEUR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

