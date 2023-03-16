Advanced search
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:31:23 2023-03-16 pm EDT
16.95 EUR   -3.18%
DD: HelloFresh SE: TWG Ventures GmbH, sell

03/16/2023 | 02:08pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2023 / 19:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Sale of 100,000 put options relating to HelloFresh shares (ISIN: DE000A161408) with a strike price of EUR 10.00 and maturity in September 2023 (DE000C6854P5).

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.5800 EUR 58000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.5800 EUR 58000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: EUREX
MIC: XEUR


16.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81635  16.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584877&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 024 M 8 455 M 8 455 M
Net income 2023 177 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2023 43,4 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 006 M 3 167 M 3 167 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 19 595
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 17,51 €
Average target price 30,89 €
Spread / Average Target 76,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
John H. Rittenhouse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Derek Zissman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-14.73%3 167
WALMART INC.-1.52%376 581
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.92%38 060
KROGER CO. (THE)8.32%34 567
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.70%30 689
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED9.18%29 304