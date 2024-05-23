Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2024 / 19:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Sale of 475,300 put options relating to HelloFresh shares (ISIN: DE000A161408) with a strike price of EUR 5.60 and maturity in July 2024.

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.3500 EUR 166355.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.3500 EUR 166355.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

91855  23.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1910187&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a