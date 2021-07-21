DGAP-AFR : HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-07-21 / 08:46 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021 Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html Language: English Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021 Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: HelloFresh SE Saarbrücker Straße 37a 10405 Berlin Germany Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

