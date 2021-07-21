DGAP-AFR : HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
financial statements
HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of
the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-07-21 / 08:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-07-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1220518 2021-07-21
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220518&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 21, 2021 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)