MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HelloFresh SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 12/11 11:35:07 am
61.4 EUR   +6.50%
04:51pDGAP-DD : HelloFresh SE english
DJ
12/11HELLOFRESH : Raised to Buy by Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
12/11HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan drops its Sell rating
MD
DGAP-DD : HelloFresh SE english

12/12/2020 | 04:51pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
 
12.12.2020 / 22:50 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person 
closely associated* 
 
a) Name 
 
+--------------------+-----------------+ 
|Name and legal form:|TWG Ventures GmbH| 
+--------------------+-----------------+ 
*2. Reason for the notification* 
 
a) Position / status 
 
+----------------+---------------------------+ 
|Person closely associated with:             | 
+----------------+---------------------------+ 
|Title:          |                           | 
+----------------+---------------------------+ 
|First name:     |Thomas Wartmut             | 
+----------------+---------------------------+ 
|Last name(s):   |Griesel                    | 
+----------------+---------------------------+ 
|Position:       |Member of the managing body| 
+----------------+---------------------------+ 
b) Initial notification 
 
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-------------+ 
|HelloFresh SE| 
+-------------+ 
b) LEI 
 
+--------------------+ 
|391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57| 
+--------------------+ 
*4. Details of the transaction(s)* 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, 
identification code 
 
+-----+------------+ 
|Type:|Share       | 
+-----+------------+ 
|ISIN:|DE000A161408| 
+-----+------------+ 
b) Nature of the transaction 
 
+--------+ 
|Disposal| 
+--------+ 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
+-----------+---------------+ 
|Price(s)   |Volume(s)      | 
+-----------+---------------+ 
|61.4000 EUR|614000.0000 EUR| 
+-----------+---------------+ 
d) Aggregated information 
 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
|Price      |Aggregated volume| 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
|61.4000 EUR|614000.0000 EUR  | 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
e) Date of the transaction 
 
+-----------------+ 
|2020-12-11; UTC+1| 
+-----------------+ 
f) Place of the transaction 
 
+-----+-----+ 
|Name:|Xetra| 
+-----+-----+ 
|MIC: |XETR | 
+-----+-----+ 
 
12.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  HelloFresh SE 
          Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
          10405 Berlin 
          Germany 
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
63922 12.12.2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2020 16:50 ET (21:50 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 3 624 M 4 388 M 4 388 M
Net income 2020 317 M 384 M 384 M
Net cash 2020 499 M 605 M 605 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 656 M 12 907 M 12 906 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 477
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 59,77 €
Last Close Price 61,40 €
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE229.05%12 907
SYSCO CORPORATION-11.29%38 650
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED7.61%36 956
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.01%29 739
TESCO PLC-12.30%28 805
AEON CO., LTD.37.97%25 306
