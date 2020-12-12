DGAP-DD : HelloFresh SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.12.2020 / 22:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +--------------------+-----------------+ |Name and legal form:|TWG Ventures GmbH| +--------------------+-----------------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +----------------+---------------------------+ |Person closely associated with: | +----------------+---------------------------+ |Title: | | +----------------+---------------------------+ |First name: |Thomas Wartmut | +----------------+---------------------------+ |Last name(s): |Griesel | +----------------+---------------------------+ |Position: |Member of the managing body| +----------------+---------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +-------------+ |HelloFresh SE| +-------------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000A161408| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +--------+ |Disposal| +--------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +-----------+---------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +-----------+---------------+ |61.4000 EUR|614000.0000 EUR| +-----------+---------------+ d) Aggregated information +-----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +-----------+-----------------+ |61.4000 EUR|614000.0000 EUR | +-----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2020-12-11; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+-----+ |Name:|Xetra| +-----+-----+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+-----+ 12.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: HelloFresh SE Saarbrücker Straße 37a 10405 Berlin Germany Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com End of News DGAP News Service 63922 12.12.2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2020 16:50 ET (21:50 GMT)