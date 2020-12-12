DGAP-DD : HelloFresh SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.12.2020 / 22:50
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+--------------------+-----------------+
|Name and legal form:|TWG Ventures GmbH|
+--------------------+-----------------+
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+----------------+---------------------------+
|Person closely associated with: |
+----------------+---------------------------+
|Title: | |
+----------------+---------------------------+
|First name: |Thomas Wartmut |
+----------------+---------------------------+
|Last name(s): |Griesel |
+----------------+---------------------------+
|Position: |Member of the managing body|
+----------------+---------------------------+
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
+-------------+
|HelloFresh SE|
+-------------+
b) LEI
+--------------------+
|391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57|
+--------------------+
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+-----+------------+
|Type:|Share |
+-----+------------+
|ISIN:|DE000A161408|
+-----+------------+
b) Nature of the transaction
+--------+
|Disposal|
+--------+
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+-----------+---------------+
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+-----------+---------------+
|61.4000 EUR|614000.0000 EUR|
+-----------+---------------+
d) Aggregated information
+-----------+-----------------+
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+-----------+-----------------+
|61.4000 EUR|614000.0000 EUR |
+-----------+-----------------+
e) Date of the transaction
+-----------------+
|2020-12-11; UTC+1|
+-----------------+
f) Place of the transaction
+-----+-----+
|Name:|Xetra|
+-----+-----+
|MIC: |XETR |
+-----+-----+
