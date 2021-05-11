DGAP-DD : HelloFresh SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
11.05.2021 / 23:41
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Gärtner
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
HelloFresh SE
b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
61.96 EUR 7187.3600 EUR
61.94 EUR 6194.0000 EUR
61.98 EUR 11404.3200 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
61.9642 EUR 24785.6800 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-11; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
