DGAP-DD : HelloFresh SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.05.2021 / 23:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Gärtner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name HelloFresh SE b) LEI 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161408 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 61.96 EUR 7187.3600 EUR 61.94 EUR 6194.0000 EUR 61.98 EUR 11404.3200 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 61.9642 EUR 24785.6800 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-11; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

