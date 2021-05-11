Log in
DGAP-DD : HelloFresh SE english

05/11/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
11.05.2021 / 23:41 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Christian 
 
 Last name(s):  Gärtner 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 HelloFresh SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A161408 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 61.96 EUR     7187.3600 EUR 
 
 61.94 EUR     6194.0000 EUR 
 
 61.98 EUR     11404.3200 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 61.9642 EUR   24785.6800 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-11; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HelloFresh SE 
              Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hellofreshgroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

66589 11.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 17:41 ET (21:41 GMT)

