    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 07/16 11:35:24 am
81.96 EUR   -1.09%
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -3-

07/18/2021
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2021 05:37 ET (09:37 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 5 286 M 6 240 M 6 240 M
Net income 2021 346 M 409 M 409 M
Net cash 2021 743 M 878 M 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 225 M 16 796 M 16 792 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 434
Free-Float 92,3%
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE29.68%16 603
WALMART INC.-1.80%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.25%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.72%35 390
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.10.80%30 391
THE KROGER CO.22.29%29 299