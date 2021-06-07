DGAP-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco % % % S.a.r.l. BlackRock Investment Management % % % Ireland Holdings Limited BlackRock Asset Management % % % Ireland Limited BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV % % % - % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 04 Jun 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: HelloFresh SE Saarbrücker Straße 37a 10405 Berlin Germany Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1205203 2021-06-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 16:46 ET (20:46 GMT)