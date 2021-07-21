Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  HelloFresh SE
  News
  Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/21 03:48:37 pm
81.05 EUR   +1.14%
05:30pDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
05:30pDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
05:30pDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4-

07/21/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 20 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HelloFresh SE 
              Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hellofreshgroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1220831 2021-07-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220831&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 17:29 ET (21:29 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 5 288 M 6 239 M 6 239 M
Net income 2021 347 M 410 M 410 M
Net cash 2021 744 M 878 M 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 909 M 16 412 M 16 412 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 6 434
Free-Float 92,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 80,68 €
Average target price 84,54 €
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE26.80%16 603
WALMART INC.-1.58%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.14%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.97%35 390
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.8.83%30 391
THE KROGER CO.27.74%29 299