    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 08/20 07:05:05 am
94.88 EUR   +0.36%
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
DJ
06:57aDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
06:57aDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4-

08/20/2021 | 06:57am EDT
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 19 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HelloFresh SE 
              Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hellofreshgroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1227951 2021-08-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227951&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 06:56 ET (10:56 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 5 614 M 6 553 M 6 553 M
Net income 2021 319 M 372 M 372 M
Net cash 2021 705 M 823 M 823 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 408 M 19 175 M 19 153 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 432
Free-Float 92,3%
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE49.59%19 175
WALMART INC.4.13%420 630
SYSCO CORPORATION1.74%38 669
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED5.57%37 647
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.24.43%34 545
THE KROGER CO.44.62%34 356