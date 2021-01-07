Log in
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -6-

01/07/2021 | 06:04am EST
|BR Jersey           |          %|           %|               %| 
|International       |           |            |                | 
|Holdings L.P.       |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 3, |          %|           %|               %| 
|LLC                 |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman 1  |          %|           %|               %| 
|LP                  |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman    |          %|           %|               %| 
|West Bay Finco      |           |            |                | 
|Limited             |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman    |          %|           %|               %| 
|West Bay IV Limited |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Group     |          %|           %|               %| 
|Limited             |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Finance   |          %|           %|               %| 
|Europe Limited      |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock           |          %|           %|               %| 
|(Netherlands) B.V.  |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Asset     |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management          |           |            |                | 
|Deutschland AG      |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|06 Jan 2021| 
+-----------+ 
 
2021-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  HelloFresh SE 
          Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
          10405 Berlin 
          Germany 
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159076 2021-01-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 06:03 ET (11:03 GMT)

