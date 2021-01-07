DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -6

|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Netherlands) B.V. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Deutschland AG | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| %| %| %|
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
+-----------+
|06 Jan 2021|
+-----------+
