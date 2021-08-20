Log in
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/20/2021 | 06:57am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-20 / 12:56 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           HelloFresh SE 
 
 Street:                         Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
 
 Postal code:                    10405 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 16 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               8.76 %                     0.15 %       8.91 %                            173864414 
 
 Previous                          8.81 %                     0.18 %       8.99 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A161408               0       15227279            0 %         8.76 % 
 
 Total                   15227279                       8.76 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                    204943           0.12 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                  204943           0.12 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of           Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument        maturity date         period                 settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Contract for      N/A                   N/A                    Cash                              55658         0.03 % 
 Difference 
 
                                                                Total                             55658         0.03 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                                % of voting rights (if           % of voting rights through  Total of both (if at 
                                       at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more)     least 5% or more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                       %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management,                         %                                    %                     % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte.                        %                                    %                     % 
 Ltd. 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                            %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust                            %                                    %                     % 
 Company, National Association 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 06:56 ET (10:56 GMT)

