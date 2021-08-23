Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HelloFresh SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/23 03:58:00 pm
93.95 EUR   -0.52%
05:56pDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
05:56pDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
05:56pDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/23/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-23 / 23:52 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           HelloFresh SE 
 
 Street:                         Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
 
 Postal code:                    10405 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company 
 City of registered office, country: Singapore, Singapore 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 17 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.06 %                     0.00 %       3.06 %                            173864414 
 
 Previous                           n/a %                      n/a %        n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A161408         5320423              0         3.06 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                    5320423                       3.06 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 20 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HelloFresh SE 
              Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hellofreshgroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1228384 2021-08-23

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228384&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 17:52 ET (21:52 GMT)

All news about HELLOFRESH SE
05:56pDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
05:56pDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
05:56pDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
05:53pDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
08/20DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
08/20DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
08/20DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
08/20DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
08/20HELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/17HELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELLOFRESH SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 614 M 6 594 M 6 594 M
Net income 2021 319 M 375 M 375 M
Net cash 2021 705 M 829 M 829 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 356 M 19 191 M 19 212 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 432
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 94,24 €
Average target price 85,28 €
Spread / Average Target -9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE49.43%19 148
WALMART INC.5.06%424 385
SYSCO CORPORATION3.41%39 304
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED6.44%37 925
THE KROGER CO.47.80%35 111
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.25.55%34 845