DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-

03/18/2021 | 06:23pm EDT
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 17 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HelloFresh SE 
              Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hellofreshgroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176855 2021-03-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 18:22 ET (22:22 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 4 584 M 5 459 M 5 459 M
Net income 2021 275 M 327 M 327 M
Net cash 2021 687 M 818 M 818 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 917 M 13 030 M 13 000 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 6 434
Free-Float 92,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
