MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HelloFresh SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-

03/30/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
 Morgan Stanley Asia Regional                          %                                     %                       % 
 (Holdings) III LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley (Singapore)                            %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Pte. Ltd. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                             %                                     %                       % 
 Management Company 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                             %                                     %                       % 
 Management Inc. 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley B.V.                                   %                                     %                       % 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 E*TRADE Financial Holdings,                           %                                     %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                    %                                     %                       % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                                %                                     %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 29 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HelloFresh SE 
              Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hellofreshgroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1179918 2021-03-30

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2021 16:41 ET (20:41 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 4 584 M 5 371 M 5 371 M
Net income 2021 287 M 337 M 337 M
Net cash 2021 687 M 805 M 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 604 M 12 436 M 12 424 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 434
Free-Float 92,0%
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 75,86 €
Last Close Price 61,85 €
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-2.14%12 629
SYSCO CORPORATION8.58%40 338
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.13%39 031
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.03%29 151
THE KROGER CO.17.22%28 728
AEON CO., LTD.0.80%27 190
