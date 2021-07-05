Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HelloFresh SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-

07/05/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                             %                                     %                       % 
 Management Inc. 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley B.V.                                   %                                     %                       % 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 E*TRADE Financial Holdings,                           %                                     %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                    %                                     %                       % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                                %                                     %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 02 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HelloFresh SE 
              Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hellofreshgroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1215466 2021-07-06

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215466&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 18:53 ET (22:53 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 5 258 M 6 237 M 6 237 M
Net income 2021 349 M 415 M 415 M
Net cash 2021 785 M 931 M 931 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 218 M 16 870 M 16 866 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 434
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 81,92 €
Average target price 85,73 €
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE30.98%16 603
WALMART INC.-2.80%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION3.14%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-4.35%35 390
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.9.30%30 391
THE KROGER CO.20.81%29 299