MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HelloFresh SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/18/2021 | 06:23pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE 
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-18 / 23:21 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           HelloFresh SE 
 
 Street:                         Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
 
 Postal code:                    10405 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 X             Voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level due to disposal of shares 
               with voting rights and exercise of instruments. 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 11 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.42 %                     5.37 %       8.79 %                            173864414 
 
 Previous                          3.42 %                     5.90 %       9.33 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A161408               0        5948734         0.00 %         3.42 % 
 
 Total                    5948734                       3.42 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                      Expiration or         Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                         maturity date         period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Right of recall over securities lending at any time           at any time                      5112875         2.94 % 
 agreements 
 
                                                               Total                            5112875         2.94 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or        Exercise or          Cash or physical       Voting rights Voting rights 
                         maturity date        conversion period    settlement                  absolute          in % 
 
 Retail Structured       From 24.10.2069 to   at any time          Cash                            3014           0 % 
 Product                 05.03.2071 
 
 Equity Swap             From 27.08.2021 to   at any time          Cash                         3964987        2.28 % 
                         15.09.2025 
 
 Retail Structured       From 12.08.2022 to   at any time          Cash                            5742           0 % 
 Product - Note          27.01.2025 
 
 Compound Option         From 23.02.2022 to   at any time          Cash                           36417        0.02 % 
                         27.01.2025 
 
 Equity Put Option       17.12.2021           at any time          Physical                       30000        0.02 % 
 
 Convertible Bond        13.05.2025           at any time          Physical                      183203        0.11 % 
 
                                                                   Total                        4223363        2.43 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                          % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through    Total of both (if at 
                                       least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Services LLC 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                              %                                     %                       % 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                            %                                     %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                  %                                     %                       % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                            %                                     %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                             %                                     %                       % 
 Management Limited 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                              %                                     %                       % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services Corp.                           %                                     %                       % 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings                          %                                     %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley (Hong Kong)                            %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Hong Kong                              %                                     %                       % 
 1238 Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Asia Limited                           %                                     %                       % 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 18:22 ET (22:22 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 4 584 M 5 459 M 5 459 M
Net income 2021 275 M 327 M 327 M
Net cash 2021 687 M 818 M 818 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 917 M 13 030 M 13 000 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 6 434
Free-Float 92,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 75,86 €
Last Close Price 64,40 €
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE1.90%13 203
SYSCO CORPORATION8.34%42 487
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.42%38 462
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-1.08%28 637
THE KROGER CO.12.78%27 154
AEON CO., LTD.-3.78%24 845
