DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-03-26 / 22:49 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: HelloFresh SE Street: Saarbrücker Straße 37a Postal code: 10405 City: Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Invesco Ltd. City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 18 March 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 3.07 % 0.00 % 3.07 % 173864414 Previous n/a % n/a % n/a % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A161408 0 5334699 0.00 % 3.07 % Total 5334699 3.07 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Invesco Ltd. % % % Invesco Holding Company % % % Limited Invesco Holding Company % % % (US), Inc. Oppenheimer Acquisition % % % Corporation OppenheimerFunds, Inc. % % % Invesco Group Services, % % % Inc. Invesco Advisers, Inc. % % % - % % % Invesco Ltd. % % % Invesco Holding Company % % % Limited Invesco Holding Company % % % (US), Inc. Oppenheimer Acquisition % % % Corporation OppenheimerFunds, Inc. % % % Invesco Group Services, % % % Inc. Invesco Capital % % % Management LLC - % % % Invesco Ltd. % % % Invesco UK Limited % % % Invesco Asset Management % % % Ltd - % % % Invesco Ltd. % % % Invesco UK Limited % % % Invesco International % % % Holdings Limited Invesco Asset Management % % % Deutschland GmbH - % % % Invesco Ltd. % % % Invesco Holding Company % % % Limited Invesco Far East Limited % % % Invesco Asset Management % % % Japan Limited 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 24 March 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

