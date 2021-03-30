DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-03-30 / 22:40 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: HelloFresh SE Street: Saarbrücker Straße 37a Postal code: 10405 City: Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: exercise of instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 23 March 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 3.89 % 4.93 % 8.83 % 173864414 Previous 3.67 % 5.16 % 8.83 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A161408 0 6767643 0.00 % 3.89 % Total 6767643 3.89 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights maturity date period absolute in % Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 4474249 2.57 % agreements Total 4474249 2.57 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % Retail Structured From 24.10.2069 to at any time Cash 1151 0 % Product 05.03.2071 Equity Swap From 27.08.2021 to at any time Cash 3853749 2.22 % 15.09.2025 Retail Structured From 12.08.2022 to at any time Cash 2797 0 % Product - Note 27.01.2025 Compound Option From 23.02.2022 to at any time Cash 33774 0.02 % 27.01.2025 Equity Put Option 17.12.2021 at any time Physical 30000 0.02 % Convertible Bond 13.05.2025 at any time Physical 183203 0.11 % Total 4104674 2.36 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Services LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley International % % % Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley International % % % Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley Investment % % % Management Limited - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings % % % Limited Morgan Stanley (Hong Kong) % % % Holdings Limited Morgan Stanley Hong Kong % % % 1238 Limited Morgan Stanley Asia Limited % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings % % % Limited

