    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/28/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE 
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-05-28 / 23:54 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           HelloFresh SE 
 
 Street:                         Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
 
 Postal code:                    10405 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 20 May 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               4.71 %                     5.94 %      10.65 %                            173864414 
 
 Previous                          4.51 %                     5.91 %      10.42 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A161408               0        8192416         0.00 %         4.71 % 
 
 Total                    8192416                       4.71 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                      Expiration or         Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                         maturity date         period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Call Option                      18.03.2022            at any time                       551800         0.32 % 
 
 Right of recall over securities lending at any time           at any time                      6049815         3.48 % 
 agreements 
 
                                                               Total                            6601615         3.80 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or        Exercise or          Cash or physical       Voting rights Voting rights 
                         maturity date        conversion period    settlement                  absolute          in % 
 
 Retail Structured       From 24.10.2069 to   at any time          Cash                            2116           0 % 
 Product                 22.04.2071 
 
 Equity Swap             From 27.08.2021 to   at any time          Cash                         3288688        1.89 % 
                         05.05.2026 
 
 Retail Structured       From 12.08.2022 to   at any time          Cash                            1141           0 % 
 Product - Note          27.01.2025 
 
 Compound Option         27.01.2025           at any time          Cash                           17598        0.01 % 
 
 Convertible Bond        13.05.2025           at any time          Physical                      269877        0.16 % 
 
 Equity Put Option       17.12.2021           at any time          Physical                      140000        0.08 % 
 
                                                                   Total                        3719420        2.14 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                          % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through    Total of both (if at 
                                       least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Services LLC 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                              %                                     %                       % 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                            %                                     %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                  %                                     %                       % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                              %                                     %                       % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services Corp.                           %                                     %                       % 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings                          %                                     %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley (Hong Kong)                            %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Hong Kong                              %                                     %                       % 
 1238 Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Asia Limited                           %                                     %                       % 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings                          %                                     %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Asia Regional                          %                                     %                       % 
 (Holdings) III LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley (Singapore)                            %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Pte. Ltd. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                             %                                     %                       % 
 Management Company 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 17:55 ET (21:55 GMT)

