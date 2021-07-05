DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-07-06 / 00:52 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: HelloFresh SE Street: Saarbrücker Straße 37a Postal code: 10405 City: Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 28 Jun 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 4.75 % 6.50 % 11.25 % 173864414 Previous 4.84 % 6.44 % 11.28 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A161408 0 8253580 0.00 % 4.75 % Total 8253580 4.75 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights maturity date period absolute in % Call Option 18.03.2022 at any time 551800 0.32 % Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 5430031 3.12 % agreements Total 5981831 3.44 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % Retail Structured From 24.10.2069 to at any time Cash 1318 0 % Product 12.04.2071 Equity Swap From 27.08.2021 to at any time Cash 4874697 2.80 % 05.05.2026 Retail Structured 27.01.2025 at any time Cash 107 0 % Product - Note Compound Option 27.01.2025 at any time Cash 12400 0.01 % Put Option 17.12.2021 at any time Physical 140000 0.08 % Convertible Bond 13.05.2025 at any time Physical 289577 0.17 % Total 5318099 3.06 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Services LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley International % % % Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings % % % Limited Morgan Stanley (Hong Kong) % % % Holdings Limited Morgan Stanley Hong Kong % % % 1238 Limited Morgan Stanley Asia Limited % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings % % % Limited Morgan Stanley Asia Regional % % % (Holdings) III LLC Morgan Stanley (Singapore) % % % Holdings Pte. Ltd. Morgan Stanley Investment % % % Management Company - % % % Morgan Stanley % % %

