DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: HelloFresh SE
Street: Saarbrücker Straße 37a
Postal code: 10405
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Jun 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 4.75 % 6.50 % 11.25 % 173864414
Previous 4.84 % 6.44 % 11.28 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A161408 0 8253580 0.00 % 4.75 %
Total 8253580 4.75 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date period absolute in %
Call Option 18.03.2022 at any time 551800 0.32 %
Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 5430031 3.12 %
agreements
Total 5981831 3.44 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in %
Retail Structured From 24.10.2069 to at any time Cash 1318 0 %
Product 12.04.2071
Equity Swap From 27.08.2021 to at any time Cash 4874697 2.80 %
05.05.2026
Retail Structured 27.01.2025 at any time Cash 107 0 %
Product - Note
Compound Option 27.01.2025 at any time Cash 12400 0.01 %
Put Option 17.12.2021 at any time Physical 140000 0.08 %
Convertible Bond 13.05.2025 at any time Physical 289577 0.17 %
Total 5318099 3.06 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Services LLC
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International % % %
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley International % % %
Limited
Morgan Stanley Investments % % %
(UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %
International plc
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International % % %
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings % % %
Limited
Morgan Stanley (Hong Kong) % % %
Holdings Limited
Morgan Stanley Hong Kong % % %
1238 Limited
Morgan Stanley Asia Limited % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International % % %
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings % % %
Limited
Morgan Stanley Asia Regional % % %
(Holdings) III LLC
Morgan Stanley (Singapore) % % %
Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Morgan Stanley Investment % % %
Management Company
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
