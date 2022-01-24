DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2nd Interim Report



24.01.2022 / 20:43

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the "Company"), with the consent of the Company's supervisory board, resolved on 10 January 2022 to introduce a share buy-back program with a total volume of up to EUR 250 million, which shall consist of two tranches. Under the first tranche, the Company may acquire shares for up to EUR 125 million in the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 31 March 2022. The Company announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 17 January 2022 to (and including) 21 January 2022, shares were repurchased under the program by Kepler Cheuvreux on Xetra as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1 17 January 2022 139,090 55.9759 18 January 2022 109,924 55.3236 19 January 2022 86,910 56.4078 20 January 2022 83,840 58.0076 21 January 2022 172,395 57.5827

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company's investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1600/share-buy-back.html).

Berlin, Germany, 24 January 2022

HelloFresh SE