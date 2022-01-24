Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HelloFresh SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2nd Interim Report

01/24/2022 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2nd Interim Report

24.01.2022 / 20:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2nd Interim Report

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the "Company"), with the consent of the Company's supervisory board, resolved on 10 January 2022 to introduce a share buy-back program with a total volume of up to EUR 250 million, which shall consist of two tranches. Under the first tranche, the Company may acquire shares for up to EUR 125 million in the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 31 March 2022. The Company announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 17 January 2022 to (and including) 21 January 2022, shares were repurchased under the program by Kepler Cheuvreux on Xetra as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
17 January 2022 139,090 55.9759
18 January 2022 109,924 55.3236
19 January 2022 86,910 56.4078
20 January 2022 83,840 58.0076
21 January 2022 172,395 57.5827
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company's investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1600/share-buy-back.html).

Berlin, Germany, 24 January 2022

HelloFresh SE


24.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@hellofresh.com
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1272258

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1272258  24.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272258&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HELLOFRESH SE
02:45pDISCLOSURE OF SHARE BUY-BACKS IN ACC : 2nd Interim Report
EQ
01/21Pandemic stock winners now losers as WFH ends
RE
01/21Pandemic darlings face the boot as investors eye return to normal life
RE
01/21HELLOFRESH : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/20HELLOFRESH : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
01/20HELLOFRESH : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
01/19HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank takes a positive view
MD
01/17DISCLOSURE OF SHARE BUY-BACKS IN ACC : 1st Interim Report
EQ
01/17HELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/14HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELLOFRESH SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 826 M 6 603 M 6 603 M
Net income 2021 290 M 329 M 329 M
Net cash 2021 641 M 726 M 726 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 203 M 10 411 M 10 430 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 432
Free-Float -
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 57,36 €
Average target price 88,00 €
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-15.07%11 296
WALMART INC.-3.11%388 870
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.45%39 685
THE KROGER CO.3.67%34 498
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.43%33 454
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-8.58%30 218