    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/21 04:11:50 am
58.01 EUR   -1.88%
01/20HELLOFRESH : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
01/20HELLOFRESH : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
01/19HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank takes a positive view
MD
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HELLOFRESH : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

01/21/2022 | 03:54am EST
Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is set at 110 versus 113 EUR.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HELLOFRESH SE
Financials
Sales 2021 5 826 M 6 599 M 6 599 M
Net income 2021 290 M 329 M 329 M
Net cash 2021 650 M 737 M 737 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 265 M 11 640 M 11 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 6 432
Free-Float -
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 59,12 €
Average target price 88,22 €
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-12.47%11 640
WALMART INC.-2.40%391 727
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.66%40 003
THE KROGER CO.4.44%34 756
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-1.49%34 119
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-7.71%30 759