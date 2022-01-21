Log in
HelloFresh SE
News
Summary
HFG
DE000A161408
HELLOFRESH SE
(HFG)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate
01/21 04:11:50 am
58.01
EUR
-1.88%
01/20
HELLOFRESH
: Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
01/20
HELLOFRESH
: Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
01/19
HELLOFRESH
: DZ Bank takes a positive view
MD
HELLOFRESH : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
01/21/2022
Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is set at 110 versus 113 EUR.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
01/17
DISCLOSURE OF SHARE BUY-BACKS IN ACC
: 1st Interim Report
EQ
01/17
HELLOFRESH SE
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/14
HELLOFRESH
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/13
HELLOFRESH SE
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/12
HELLOFRESH
: Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
01/11
EUROPE
: European stocks recover as tech snaps seven-day rout
RE
01/11
HELLOFRESH
: Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on HELLOFRESH SE
03:54a
HELLOFRESH
: Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/20
HELLOFRESH
: Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
01/20
HELLOFRESH
: Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
5 826 M
6 599 M
6 599 M
Net income 2021
290 M
329 M
329 M
Net cash 2021
650 M
737 M
737 M
P/E ratio 2021
36,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
10 265 M
11 640 M
11 628 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,65x
EV / Sales 2022
1,31x
Nbr of Employees
6 432
Free-Float
-
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
59,12 €
Average target price
88,22 €
Spread / Average Target
49,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter
Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner
Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel
Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE
-12.47%
11 640
WALMART INC.
-2.40%
391 727
SYSCO CORPORATION
-0.66%
40 003
THE KROGER CO.
4.44%
34 756
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
-1.49%
34 119
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
-7.71%
30 759
