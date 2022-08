Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 7 519 M 7 710 M 7 710 M Net income 2022 207 M 213 M 213 M Net cash 2022 124 M 127 M 127 M P/E ratio 2022 26,1x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 5 148 M 5 279 M 5 279 M EV / Sales 2022 0,67x EV / Sales 2023 0,55x Nbr of Employees 14 635 Free-Float 92,3% Chart HELLOFRESH SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 30,02 € Average target price 57,94 € Spread / Average Target 93,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer Christian Gńrtner Chief Financial Officer John H. Rittenhouse Chairman-Supervisory Board Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Derek Zissman Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HELLOFRESH SE -55.55% 5 279 WALMART INC. -8.62% 362 435 SYSCO CORPORATION 7.92% 43 118 KROGER 4.31% 33 782 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 0.11% 32 670 LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED 13.85% 30 208